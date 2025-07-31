As President Donald Trump launched a new health tracking system at the White House with the assistance of a senior member of his staff, paparazzi caught him dozing off. It seemed like Mr. President was bored.

When the 79-year-old president tried to listen to his own Medicare administrator, Dr. Mehmet Oz, discuss the program and praise Trump’s leadership in making it happen, his eyes continued to droop in somewhat perplexing circumstances.

In front of a conference full of internet giants and business executives, the former talk show host said to Trump, “We’re going to have remarkable advances in how consumers can use their own records.” “And it all boils down to one basic problem, Mr. President, and that is leadership,” Oz stated.

The gathering, which also included crypto czar David Sacks and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., happened the day after Trump returned to Washington from a quick trip to Scotland.

In recent days, the president has met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, launched a new trade agreement with the European Union, and opened a new Trump International Golf Course with his sons, Don Jr. and Eric.

The convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who is currently at the center of a political conflagration in Washington, has also been a constant source of questions for Trump. The president and his MAGA supporters have chastised “Sleepy Joe” Biden for his inability to stay up, but this was not the first time.

🚨BREAKING: In a truly humiliating moment, Dr. Oz appears to put Donald Trump to sleep mid-remarks. Trump’s eyes glaze over, head droops – he looks like he’s flatlining. If Biden blinked too slow, Fox would call it a coma. Where’s the outrage now? pic.twitter.com/6uShD9cE8m — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 30, 2025

At an energy and AI summit in Pittsburgh earlier this month, the president appeared to be about to nod off. During his “hush money” trial in New York last year, where he was found guilty of fabricating corporate records to conceal a sex scandal with a porn star, he was also recorded dozing off multiple times.

Trump and his followers frequently brag about how healthy he is and how he is not like Biden, whose latter months in office were characterized by cognitive decline.

Should Trump reimburse tax payers for his $10 million Scotland trip that you paid for? Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/4dS3mRPmxn — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) July 26, 2025

Donald Trump recently visited Scotland and demonstrated to his European partners that the US is run by a conceited, incredibly strange man who is mentally declining. Over the past few weeks, the ungratefulness of famished children was the subject of his rant. When he arrived in Scotland on July 25, he jokingly said, “I’m not focused on conspiracy theories,” while delving into absurd conspiracy theories about the Jeffrey Epstein crisis that consumed his administration.

The trip was mostly a taxpayer-funded opportunity for the top guys to advertise their Scottish golf courses, which hardly qualifies as a minor incident in the context of “things Trump can do that no other president would ever get away with.”