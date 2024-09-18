Brittany Mahomes 'Bothered' About Donald Trump After He Spews 'Hate' For Friend Taylor Swift

Brittany Mahomes is apparently at a crossroads. Recently, when she appeared to endorse Republican nominee, Donald Trump, her friendship with Taylor Swift was speculated to have been on the rocks. After AI-altered pictures of Swift endorsing Trump circulated online, the popstar made her political stance clear, endorsing Kamala Harris instead. This didn't sit well with Trump, who expressed his anger online. In the aftermath of the same, a source told the Daily Mail that Mahomes is 'deeply bothered.'

The insider shared, "She is questioning her support for Donald Trump after he lashed out at Taylor, saying he hates her. This deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her and she has done absolutely nothing wrong. She didn't mention Trump in her post and is allowed to speak her mind."

🚨BREAKING: Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany has issued a statement after many Taylor Swift fans went after her for supporting former President Donald Trump.



“To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from your childhood” pic.twitter.com/Md5PXDXaNv — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 23, 2024

On the debate night, the Fortnight star announced she'd vote for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, in the 2024 presidential elections. The singer/songwriter posted a portrait of herself posing with her cat—a subtle dig at JD Vance's 'childless cat lady' remark—and shared why she thinks the Democratic candidate is a better choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election." "She fights for the rights and causes I believe...I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she added, citing the reasons that influenced her decision.

pic.twitter.com/9i9f1SytFO — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 15, 2024

Swift's post triggered the former president, who previously had promoted a fake AI-generated video of Swift endorsing him on his social media handles. On Truth Social, he penned, "I hate Taylor Swift." This prompted a lot of backlash from critics and even his own party members who urged him to focus more on policies than resorting to personal attacks.

Meanwhile, Mahomes, despite the difference in (political) opinion with Swift, stuck by her friend, and they both appeared alongside their partners in the US Open. However, Trump's bitter reaction to her best friend did disturb her as 'she does not believe in hate in any form and loves Taylor so much.' A source shared that this 'shook her to the core' but didn't change her mind, but only 'made her more aware of supporting him [Trump] so publicly.'

Meanwhile, her husband, Patrick, the Kansas City Chief quarterback, refused to promote political agendas. The 29-year-old explained to reporters on September 11, "I've always said I don't want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way," E! News reported. He added, "Whenever I'm hanging out with whoever, I'm not thinking about their political views. I'm thinking about the people and how they treat other people."