Over the past year, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has taken the spotlight by hosting Saturday Night Live and dating Taylor Swift, propelling his fame to make him one of America's most well-known athletes. Despite this, Patrick Mahomes insists that Kelce remains unaffected by the attention. Despite reaching global stardom, Kelce remains true to himself, according to Mahomes, who shared this insight during his regular media briefing. According to US Weekly, Mahomes said, “Travis has always been Travis. It’s been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he’s just been himself the whole time."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Ezra Shaw

He further added, "He’s still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn’t been any different.” While Kelce and Swift have generated significant media attention for their relationship in recent months, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been a familiar name among football enthusiasts since entering the NFL draft in 2013. Mahomes further said, “I’ve come to work every single day and lucky enough that I have a lot of great players around me and Travis is one of them."

Patrick Mahomes discusses Travis Kelce's impact both on and off the field.



From his success on the field and on camera, Mahomes says that "he's been himself the whole time... I'm lucky enough that I have a lot of great players around me and Travis is one of them."



Presented by… pic.twitter.com/YmZbNO7LTQ — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) January 24, 2024

NBC Sports reports that Mahomes expressed his utmost happiness for Kelce, especially when witnessing him host Saturday Night Live. Mahomes pointed out that Kelce has been sharing SNL quotes in the locker room for years and hosting the show was a realization of a long-held dream for him. He said, “It was really, really cool. It was a dream of his. He knows all the skits from guys that were on Saturday Night Live. He was telling me the ones from before I was even born. I was like, ‘Trav, I’m not the same age as you, I don’t even know who that is.’”

Mahomes further mentioned that appearing on the NBC series, let alone hosting it, was unquestionably one of Kelce's aspirations. He said, "Hopefully down the line, he’ll be able to do more of that type of stuff after he’s done playing football.” Kelce, on his end, recently conveyed his enthusiasm about broadening his career horizons beyond his on-field skills. While being receptive to potential opportunities in the entertainment industry, Kelce humorously remarked on the irony of contemplating life after the NFL.

Meanwhile, currently, Kelce's primary focus is on guiding his team through the playoffs and safeguarding their Super Bowl LVII championship. He, along with Mahomes, played a crucial role in securing a victory against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 24, and they are now set to confront the Baltimore Ravens in the upcoming AFC Championship. Should they emerge victorious, they will once again contend for the title of Super Bowl champions. According to reports by Page Six, Kelce seemingly credits Swift as his lucky charm, pointing out that the Chiefs have clinched several victories in games she has attended.