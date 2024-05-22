When Taylor Swift Was Reportedly 'Distancing' Herself From Her New Best Friend Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift is growing closer to Brittany Mahomes, who is married to quarterback Patrick Mahomes since the singer started dating Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, as per the reports, it's been said that Brittany revealed details of her hangouts with Swift, leaving the singer dismayed.

As reported by the Mirror, a caller named Jake called in during an episode of 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand radio program, claiming to have inside information that Swift will be at Sunday's Chiefs game at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts versus the New England Patriots.

As per the outlet, Jake claimed, "Let’s break some news. She’s coming Sunday. Done deal. One of the sources I have is saying she doesn’t want to be with Brittany Mahomes. I don’t know why." With the following description, celebrity rumors website Deuxmoi posted the video to their Instagram Story: "Local Boston sports talk radio also confirmed your Brittany Mahomes and t swift distancing."

Additionally, a screenshot of a message from one follower was provided as well. It read, "Rumour is Brittany Mahomes went to tabloids after hangouts with Tay – Tay is cooling it now." Swift attended the game on Sunday with Donna Kelce, Kelce's mother, and a few other people. Brittany, however, was not there since she was seen watching the game from a different box. Additionally, it seems that they did not come together at all. Swift traveled alone to Arrowhead Stadium upon arriving in Kansas before departing with Kelce.

Swift demonstrated her continuous efforts to include Brittany in her inner circle as she invited her for dinner with some of the singer's closest friends in New York City, including Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Selena Gomez. Swift and Brittany have been seen together often, enjoying the football games from VIP suites.

The two garnered headlines last month when they were seen on camera making their debut with a well-crafted handshake while supporting their spouses. Following a fun night out with Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele, who are both married to Chiefs players, Swift also made her Instagram debut on Brittany's profile.

Fans, however, are not fond of Swift's new acquaintance. They have used social media to highlight Brittany's troubled past, which is mostly connected to her brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes. As reported by The New York Post, Jackson was charged with repeatedly pushing a young male waiter on February 25 of this year when the two were at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge.

Aspen Vaughn, the establishment's female owner, stepped in and demanded to talk with Jackson in her office. It was at this moment that he reportedly closed the office door, grabbed her by the neck, and made several attempts to forcefully kiss her. Jackson was charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor count of aggravated sexual violence after being detained and temporarily detained for the alleged attack in May 2023.

