Tim Walz Stops Rally After Noticing Someone Needed Help in Wholesome Video

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz held their campaign rally in Wisconsin on August 7. On Wednesday afternoon, Walz started his speech by greeting the attendees and introducing himself to the crowd. He then outrageously went ahead to attack former president Donald Trump. However, he stopped his speech midway when he observed a person in the crowd struggling with heat. He made sure the person was fine and received help.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

Walz quickly called for help as he said, "Can we get somebody to help? Somebody's hot." He asked the crowd and asked, "You okay? Drink some water folks, it is hot out." "Take care of one another...this is why we gather," Walz added, as reported by Newsweek. Once the staff members attended to the person in need, Walz again resumed his speech by criticizing Trump. Several users on the internet also appreciated Walz as one person said, "Tim Walz just paused the WI rally to ensure a rallygoer directly in front of him was given aid and water in the searing heat."

The same person added, "It's been a few min, and he is standing there just patiently waiting and explaining to the crowd. No drama, no awkwardness. Just kindness. This guy is the real deal." She continued, "For a moment he looked like he was going to hop off the stage. I have a feeling the USSS had something to say about that. And rightly so. But he was clearly way more concerned about the patron than he was about finishing the speech." Another X user said, "Tim Walz just stopped his speech in Wisconsin because someone in the crowd was suffering and he waited until that person was attended to."

"Then he made sure those who needed water got it and thanked those who helped. You will never see this from Don the Con or JV Vance," the user added. Meanwhile, during his speech, Walz criticized Trump as he said, "Donald Trump, he sees the world differently. He has no understanding of service because he's too busy servicing himself." He further said, "He mocks our laws. He sows chaos and division amongst the people, and that's to say nothing of the job he did as president." Later on, Harris also took the stage to question people.

She asked, "Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear and hate?" as reported by CBS News. The people at the rally were glad to listen to the speech of Harris and Walz with many expressing how they're waiting to cast their vote for the duo. On the other hand, Trump’s running mate Senator JD Vance also stopped over in Wisconsin on Wednesday after a campaign rally in Michigan. "I'm angry right now about what Kamala Harris has done about the southern border. If that doesn't bother you, you don't have a pulse," he said during his speech.