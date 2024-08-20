Donald Trump Shares Fake AI Images of Taylor Swift Endorsing Him, Gets Blazed by Swifties: 'Sue Him'

Donald Trump is at it again! The former President shared a controversial post on his social media that has caused immense backlash for him. The Republican presidential candidate shared fake AI-generated images of pop icon, Taylor Swift, and her fans supposedly supporting him. The deepfakes were reposted by Trump as he captioned the post, "I accept!"

Taylor has to denounce this or her silence would be classed as an endorsement. Trump might have overplayed his hand.. as any hint of a Taylor endorsement for Harris would spell trouble for him. — Paul (@Rattlesnake7) August 19, 2024

@ozriotgrrl tweeted, "Incredibly stupid man." X (formerly known as Twitter) user, @jamieclarkp called out Trump for lying by writing, "More lies but nice try." @AngiePage316624 tweeted, "Faking #Swifties and @taylorswift13 support for his failing campaign is PATHETIC. Similar to faking crowd size. Only those with small units tend to constantly talk about how big it is..just saying. "

MAGA generates fake images of Donald Trump praying in church, getting Taylor Swift 's endorsement, defending our country, and hanging out with Black people, because he doesn't do any of those things in real life. pic.twitter.com/DWH253AqO7 — Critter (@asclepiasyriaca) August 19, 2024

@ErlandStraume chimed in with an AI-generated video of Trump and Elon Musk dancing to the BeeGee's famous track Stayin' Alive (famously shared by the ex-POTUS) with the caption, "I think Trump and others should limit the use of AI to only include posts with these kind of videos," hinting that the Swift-AI post would naturally backfire. User @rvdxpress tweeted, "He gets more and more unhinged every day. It’s fantastic."

Very funny of Trump to force the hand of Taylor Swift – who still hasn't issued an endorsement and is generally reticent about getting involved in politics – into a likely Harris endorsement while also infuriating her massive fanbase. Political genius https://t.co/sM0eonY3eP — Eric Renner Brown (@ericrennerbrown) August 19, 2024

The four images from varying right-wing supporters show a fake headline from a tabloid that read, "Swifties turning to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert." The headline is accompanied by images of AI-generated Swifties wearing merchandise supporting the Republicans. In another image, a fan and lookalike of Swift is wearing a t-shirt that reads, "Swifties for Trump."

taylor swift should sue him — ໊ (@buffys) August 19, 2024

The third image is a meme templated that shows the Grammy-award-winning star dressed up as the popular Uncle Sam saying, "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump." The last image shared by the businessman-turned-politician shows an AI-generated tweet snapshot about a viewer claiming, "SwiftiesforTrump continues to break the internet! Kamala Harris campaign in shambles over it!"

Notice how he had to use AI images because there’s no such thing as “Swifties for Trump” 💀 — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) August 19, 2024

Previously, according to Variety, the business tycoon had once praised the Look What You Made Do hitmaker, as per a book by Ramin Setoodeh titled Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass. "I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!" Trump told the book author.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kate Green

As of now, Swift has not clarified who she supports for the upcoming presidential elections and has not endorsed any politician. The songstress has not yet shared her statement on the issue of deepfake endorsement. Her political affiliations are not clear but her criticism of the Republican leader has consistently resurfaced. Back in 2020, she tweeted, "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump," according to HuffPost.