When an AI-Generated Rap Song Mocking Donald Trump’s Arrest Secured Second Place on iTunes

An AI-generated rap song, with Donald Trump delivering sharp criticisms towards the 'radical left' and addressing the recent legal accusations against the former President, who is also a 2024 presidential contender, once achieved an impressive second-place ranking on the iTunes rap chart, per The New York Post.

The track First Day Out performed by Rapper Hi-Rez, under the alias "Trump the Don," rapidly ascended to the pinnacle of the Hip-Hop charts soon after its release last week. This release coincided with the notable moment when Trump was photographed inside a Georgia jail during his initial day in custody.

Donald Trump released a "First Day Out" rap song HAHAH! pic.twitter.com/yW6bgwodX6 — Hi-Rez The Rapper (@HiRezTheRapper) August 25, 2023

With an almost flawless digital emulation of the ex-president, Hi-Rez delved into a creative exploration of Trump's potential emotions following his booking and subsequent release on bail, concerning the charges connected to his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results in the state.

“Out on bail, out on bail. I won’t see inside a cell, Imma beat them RICO charges. And if I go to prison. You can’t do me like the Clintons. I’ll be laid up, eating steak with Secret Service chillin',” the exact AI-generated voice intones with uncanny accuracy.

The rap, which amassed an impressive 3 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter, addressed the media sensation surrounding his mug shot. It highlighted how the 2024 candidate strategically embraced this attention, symbolizing resistance against the Democrats: “These DA’s acting silly. My mugshot is worth a billion. Sold some merch and made a million.”

While the rap song wasn't actually performed by Trump himself, the brief one-and-a-half-minute track covered numerous talking points frequently reiterated by the former President during his public speeches. Specifically, the imitating rapper pointed fingers at Democrats for the various criminal cases brought against the Republican politician.

“Screaming ‘orange man bad!’ The whole world mad. Thug life, shout out all of my Maga-based Chads, Coming for the deep state. I will stop the New World Order. But before that, I’ll finish walls at the border," go the lyrics.

The satirical piece, created by Hi-Rez in what he described as a 'complete jest' and completed within a mere 30 minutes, gained significant traction due to effusive commendation from right-leaning commentators.

Commentator Candace Owens even enthusiastically featured the video during her Monday YouTube show, which was entirely focused on the public reaction to Trump's mug shot.

Trump's indictment in the Georgia case has contributed to a lucrative source of funding for him. As reported by Politico, Donald Trump has managed to transform his Georgia mugshot into an unprecedented fundraising success. Since his booking at an Atlanta jail on Thursday, August 24, 2023, the former president had been able to amass a staggering $7.1 million in contributions. Remarkably, on one day alone, Trump raised an impressive $4.18 million, marking the most substantial fundraising amount within 24 hours throughout his campaign, as stated by a source with knowledge of the figures. The campaign's fundraising surge has been driven by the merchandise available in his online store.

Following Trump's arrest, the campaign initiated the sale of various products such as shirts, posters, bumper stickers, and beverage coolers featuring Trump's stern mugshot. These items come with the slogan "NEVER SURRENDER!" and were priced between $12 and $34.

