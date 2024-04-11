Britney Spears' Felt 'Helpless' After NBA Star Victor Wembanyama's Security Guard Slapped Her

Pop star Britney Spears had a rather unpleasant "fan moment" back in July 2023 with French basketball star Victor Wembanyama. The Scream & Shout singer recalled the disturbing encounter with Wembanyama in Las Vegas where she tried to approach the NBA star but instead was struck in the face by his security officer in a video by TMZ.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

The Oops...I Did It Again singer revealed her feelings about the guard slapping her on Instagram, "That's America for you! F—k you all!." Apparently, Spears was chasing after Wembanyama outside Catch restaurant in Vegas when his bodyguard backhanded her, leaving her wanting to "cry," per Page Six.

She lamented, "I don't feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country...of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered!! I wasn't aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f—k you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

She continued, "I've been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went," noting, "Not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person."

"I have felt helpless in most situations. And my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels...I will say it !!!" Spears admitted. However, she insisted that by sharing this she wasn't playing the victim card. "I'm not sharing this to be a victim. I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ???"

However, after all was said and done, the Toxic singer was resolute in her love for the San Antonio Spurs player, "Either way I'm still a huge fan of the NBA player …" rationalizing the situation in her head but calling out the security officer, "It's not his fault his security hit me … shit happens."

Following the rather aggressive incident, Spears filed a police complaint who allegedly smacked her on the face while she was asking for a picture with the basketballer. But, the Las Vegas Police Department's investigation revealed the guard simply pushed her hand away and Spears slapped herself.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the case has come to an end and neither the security guard nor Wembanyama were found guilty of any offense, "No charges will be filed against the person involved," per Daily Mail.

Moments ago,#Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama addresses the incident last night with Britney Spears in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/T33s7R4yUl — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) July 6, 2023

Meanwhile, in an interview, Wembanyama addressed the incident, "[I] didn't see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, 'Don’t stop'… But that person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind- and so I just know the security pushed her away," per Variety. He further clarified that until hours later, he was clueless of Spears' identity.