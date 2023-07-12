Victor Wembanyama Says He ‘Can’t Stand’ the Media After Britney Spears Slap Incident: “Glad It’s Over”

Victor Wembanyama has decided to maintain a quiet profile following his controversial run-in with music icon Britney Spears in Las Vegas last week.

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule. I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over ... I just wanna hoop,” Wembanyama reportedly remarked, as shared by Tomer Azarly, per Sports Illustrated.

It was previously reported that on Wednesday, July 5, while in Vegas, Spears was hit by Wembanyama's security guard while attempting to congratulate him. Variety stated that Spears reported the alleged assault to the police in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas police have wrapped up their brief investigation into the confrontation involving Spears, Wembanyama, and a member of Wembanyama's security crew, according to The Guardian.

TMZ released a video of the interaction, in which Spears can be seen running behind Wembanyama while yelling "Sir!" as the group enters Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel. The security guard's arm swings out between Wembanyama and Spears as the singer tries to touch the basketball player on the back, and a slap noise can be heard.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department informed People Magazine that the organization "has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery," and that "no charges will be filed against the person involved." Wembanyama spoke about the incident to reporters stating that he has seen the media reports in a video shared by KENS reporter Nate Ryan on Twitter. He said, "I woke up to a couple of phone calls. Something did happen a little bit when I was walking with some security of the team to some restaurant. We were in a hall and there were a lot of people so people were calling me obviously."

The French player claimed to have repeatedly heard "one person" yell his name, but he didn't respond because security warned that stopping would draw a large crowd. When he got back to the hotel, he thought the incident was "no big deal." He stated, "First I was like 'No, you're joking.' But yeah it turns out it was Britney Spears.”

Spears took to Instagram to talk about her experience, stating, "Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I had my fair share of them." She added, "I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."

Despite finding it humiliating to discuss her experience, Spears insisted that public persons should set an example by treating everyone with respect. Spears wanted to share her opinion and promote treating people in the public eye with respect in her post.

