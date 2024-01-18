Blake Shelton Avoids Wife Gwen Stefani’s Major Career News as He Prioritizes Ole Red’s Vegas Launch

Country singer Blake Shelton recently announced a special night of country music, but notably omitted any mention of his wife, Gwen Stefani's, major career news. While Shelton has been occupied with the opening of his new Ole Red bar and restaurant in Las Vegas, Stefani has been making headlines with the reunion of her iconic band, No Doubt. Shelton took to Instagram on, January 17, to share a flyer promoting his upcoming performance in Oklahoma in March, featuring special guests Ronnie Dunn, Kristin Chenoweth, Wade Hayes, and The Swon Brothers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joshua Blanchard

Also Read: Blake Shelton Discloses Significant Career Plans In Texas Amidst Reported 'Marriage Issues' With Gwen Stefani

However, there was a conspicuous absence of any acknowledgment of Stefani's exciting new venture with No Doubt. Gwen Stefani recently took a trip down memory lane in a video shared on No Doubt's social media platforms, immersing herself in nostalgia as she delved into memorabilia from her past with the iconic band. The poignant journey through their history set the stage for a surprising turn of events as the video seamlessly transitioned into a group chat featuring Stefani and No Doubt members Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

In this virtual reunion, the members collectively expressed their shared desire to stage a comeback and do a show together. As Stefani and her fellow bandmates contemplate this return to the stage, fans eagerly anticipate the potential revival of No Doubt's energetic and distinctive sound. ​Amidst Stefani's career resurgence with No Doubt, reports have emerged suggesting that Shelton and Stefani might be facing challenges in their marriage. Sources have claimed that the couple spent New Year's Eve separately, with Shelton performing in Nashville while Stefani worked in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Once Talked About Her Struggles With Mental Health and How “Songs Can Cure”

"Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble. Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time," reported the insider per The U.S. Sun. As Stefani embarks on her journey back with No Doubt, garnering support from a section of fans, concerns have surfaced among others who observe a noticeable distance between Stefani and her husband, Shelton. Nevertheless, the insider underscored that if Shelton proceeds with this decision, it will be a personal commitment rather than a response shaped by public opinion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Network (@usanetwork)

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Shares Her 'Blooming 2024' Video Featuring a Glipmse of Blake Shelton Amid Separation Rumors

As Stefani and No Doubt gear up for a potential reunion show, and Shelton focuses on his thriving business ventures, the couple's relationship appears to be under scrutiny. The pop sensation recently shared a video showcasing her delightfully messy garden, playfully captioned, "2024 is blooming already," as reported by The Sun. Greeting her fans, the 54-year-old swiftly delved into her gardening agenda, offering a glimpse of her planted flower beds teeming with blossoms. With a touch of humor, she jokingly remarked to her audience, "I'll see you in ten years."

More from Inquisitr

Blake Shelton Brags About His New $20K Tractor After Spending New Year's Eve Away From Wife Gwen Stefani

Inside The Custom Built 1,300-plus Acres 'Ten Point Ranch' Owned By Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani