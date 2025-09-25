Britain’s Nuclear Nightmare – Chilling Simulation Shows Horrifying Nuclear War Scenario Between Russia and the UK

After a widely shared AI simulation showed the catastrophic effect of a Russian strike, the Britain is once more at the heart of nuclear rumors. Visualiser3D’s YouTube video outlines the four “stages” in which Moscow could use its nuclear arsenal on the UK.

The timing is particularly concerning as Vladimir Putin‘s backers, such as Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and veteran Kremlin advisor Sergei Karaganov, are proudly calling to wipe Britain out. Karaganov, 73, has been one of Russia’s most vocal extremists, saying that if war broke out, it would be a “terrible sin” not to strike Britain and other European nations.

On Russian state TV, he said:

“Not using [nuclear weapons] and condemning (…) a major war is an even greater sin.”

Soon after, Solovyov echoed his thoughts and aggressively called for nuking two UK cities, Cambridge and Oxford. He claimed that these places symbolize Britain’s “elite”/educated, and are among the chosen targets for the Kremlin’s campaigners.

RELATED: Prince Harry’s UK Visit Has Allegedly Led To Tension Between Prince William & Kate Middleton

But that wasn’t all. According to reports, a longer list could target over thirty European areas, including Cumbria, Hull, and Rosyth. This rhetoric painfully feels like war preparation. The YouTube video displays the four frightening stages.

The first stage sees Russia destroying Britain’s military installations, arsenals, and industrial facilities with almost fifty tactical nuclear warheads. Within two hours, both sides were going to suffer about a million casualties as the UK would react violently.

The second stage gets harder. Up to 50 million people could be killed as a result of Moscow using stronger warheads against highly populated targets like London and other big cities. Britain’s strike would hit Russian cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg, which would breach security and claim millions more lives.

Stage three shows the UK, Europe, and the seas beyond engulfed in a green, radioactive mist. The video explains how radiation sickness, such as nausea, vomiting, exhaustion, and organ failure, could harm ecosystems and contribute to millions more deaths among both humans and animals.

The nightmare gets around all of humanity in stage four. Starvation, revolutions, and a projected 50 million to half a billion more deaths could come from a collapse of food supplies, economic systems, and trade. The simulation warned that Russia would fall into civil war and the UK (Great Britain) would be left “deserted.”

Despite being hypothetical, the Moscow rhetoric makes the simulation an ideological blueprint rather than a piece of technology. Karaganov maintains that to convey to the West that it is severe, Russia must at least “prepare” for such a strike, even if it doesn’t carry out one. By deciding on targets and including those threats in prime-time broadcasts, Solovyov has gone a few steps further.

The warnings cut through the typical fog of misinformation for the UK. The presence of ports, industrial centers, and northern cities shows that the goal is to paralyze rather than just shock, even though Oxford and Cambridge may sound figurative. The AI simulation points out what military strategists have long been saying: there are no winners in a nuclear war.

Yet, it makes no claims that it can predict the future. While the swordplay goes on, the last appeal of the visualisation, “let’s prevent [this] outcome,” reminds us that the other choice is too dangerous even to consider.

NEXT UP: Vladimir Putin Accused of Faking Ceasefire as Missiles Rain Down on Ukraine