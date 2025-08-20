FDA Warns Public Not to Eat This Radioactive Food from Walmart

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a public safety advisory cautioning people not to eat, sell, or distribute specific frozen shrimp. The shrimp is said to be unsafe and comes specifically under the “Great Value” brand that is available at Walmart stores. Tests have shown that the shrimp might be tainted with the radioactive element cesium-137. These are the toxic elements that prompted the warning. Customers have been asked to throw away all products immediately, as per the FDA.

Walmart is currently recalling all the tainted frozen shrimp, which have been distributed in 13 states. All frozen shrimp under the “Great Value” brand that have particular lot codes and expiration dates will be impacted. Customers have been told that they need to dispose of the shrimp properly.

The FDA’s alert emphasizes the significance of strict food safety regulations and the possible dangers of tainted seafood. A radioactive isotope called cesium-137 can build up in the environment and contaminate food supplies, posing a threat to consumers’ health. The frozen shrimp’s cesium-137 content shows why we need strict quality control and monitoring of the food supply chain.

The Food and Drug Administration is putting out an alert for seafood lovers nationwide. Shrimp contaminated with radioactive waste were discovered to be sold in several Walmart locations within 13 states (but the actual number may be even greater). pic.twitter.com/WKXv4tZ2jF — Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) August 19, 2025

As per reports, Walmart is taking steps to protect its customers by implementing the recall. The business complied with the FDA’s inquiry and acted quickly. Now the tainted products are being removed from the stores. Walmart’s response reveals its dedication to consumer protection and food safety.

The FDA is constantly reminding consumers to use its warning caution when buying or consuming food. Following food safety regulations and staying informed of any recalls or warnings from regulatory bodies are crucial. Customers have also been told that if they notice any negative reaction or worries regarding the shrimp, they must immediately notify the FDA.

No shrimp that tested positive has entered the U.S. food supply, the FDA said. pic.twitter.com/OqO1zL5Nxv — Martha-JD, MBA, PCC-😷 (@mryoung151) August 19, 2025

This is also a reminder for customers to make sure they know how seafood items are sourced and processed. The FDA is also making sure that it pays attention to the contamination’s origin. Likewise, they must also put policies so that such incidents don’t happen in the future.

Walmart’s recall and the FDA’s warning serve as a reminder of the significance of food safety. It also shows the necessity of being careful throughout the food supply chain. The incident also emphasizes the necessity to raise food safety standards and laws.