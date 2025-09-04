Putin Caught Discussing How to Gain Immortality By Harvesting Organs

If you ever wondered what world leaders such as Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un chat about when the mic is off. Then wonder no more! It seems the small talk amongst high-profile statesmen is all about cars, football, movies, and harvesting body parts in a bid to obtain immortality.

You heard it right! When Russian President Vladimir Putin took a recent trip to Beijing to hook up with those other likely lads, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un for a timely catch up on state surveillance and world domination, the conversation, as is so often does when men get together to talk and do manly things, soon turned to the best way of cheating death and living forever.

When Putin and Xi thought they were safely out of earshot of any curious journalist or news hound, a stray TV mic picked up the most bizarre conversation.

The Daily Mail reports that the stately gentlemen, who are both 72, seemingly share a desire to throw off the restraints of mortality and become godlike.

Using a translator, Xi told Putin, “Earlier, people rarely lived to 70, but these days at 70 you are still a child.”

Obviously warming to the way the conversation was heading, Putin responded, “Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and (you can) even achieve immortality.”

It’s always a heartwarming moment for a solitary psychopath when he meets a kindred spirit, and an enthusiastic Xi said, “Predictions are, this century, there is also a chance of living to 150.”

As conversations between statesmen who have unlimited power, fragile egos, and borderline personality disorders go, it’s a slightly sinister one.

However, bad becomes a lot worse when you reflect on the rumours that China has been involved in the illegal harvesting of organs from minority groups without their consent for some time now.

As for Russia. Well, only last year the news was leaked that state-sponsored scientists were being tasked with finding a cure for ageing.

And that’s before you even dig into some of the queer and questionable things Putin has done to defy the Grim Reaper.

Although it cannot be confirmed, it’s too juicy not to discuss, and those are the allegations of Putin bathing in and consuming reindeer blood because he believes it makes him strong and reverses the ageing process.

Whereas most people would be of the opinion that a bathtub full of reindeer blood is just going to make you smell man sticky. Not to mention the negative karmic connotations it’ll have when it comes to getting in Father Christmas’s good books.

Yet it’s not just Putin that gets off on the blood of Rudolph. Many of his fellow Russians do as well. Reindeer blood is apparently big business in that neck of the woods.

Ludmila Korotkhih, a red deer farm manager, told CNN, “Of course, it’s not a drug. It’s more of a supplement. But it makes our immune system strong, heals the body, and gives us great strength, men’s libido in particular.”

Wading through reindeer blood is one thing. Creating Frankenstein’s monster is another. Only time will tell what new hell will eventually be ushered in through the machinations of those who would be god!