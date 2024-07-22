Bogus Tweet Grips the Internet, Claims Trump’s Ear is ‘Growing Back’: "You Heal Faster Than Anyone”

In the wake of the failed attempt to assassinate former US President Donald Trump at a 2024 campaign rally, false information has proliferated on many social media sites. Over the weekend, a fake X post by an anonymous account went viral and it claimed that Trump, a Republican running for president, was 'growing back' his ear. The identity of the person responsible for the false tweet remained unknown, although the satire post garnered 3.3 million views.

The post, which seems to have been uploaded from Trump's account but was actually made up by @AgentSelf99B, reads, "It took my entire ear off. The whole ear. But I went to the doctor, and he said, and this is true, he said, you heal faster than anyone I've ever seen. Nobody is healthier than you. And the next day, my ear was growing back, and the doctor said, nobody regrows ears like that, and its a really remarkable thing, regrowing an ear like that, most people can't do it." It wrapped up with "And I know that, because its not me saying this, its the doctor, its everybody saying, just, you're the best at regrowing ears."

Numerous online users made fun of the absurd message. One user shared on X, "Is #Trump a mutant……regrowing ears. What has the REAL medical profession got to say about that?" Another mockingly shared, "Trump claims the doctor said he regrew an entire ear and nobody was as good at regrowing entire ears as he is... So, prove it to us. Cut off your own ear live on camera and regrow it so we have irrefutable proof."

Perhaps, not realizing the doctored post was to mock Trump, one more person referred to the GOP frontrunner as 'crazy' and shared a note, "What !!!!!! I didn’t realise Trump was so crazy to say his ear was growing back….such a huge lie. No medical doctor would ever tell a patient….. ‘regrowing ears like that it’s really a remarkable thing’ And he is running for the presidency of the US."

Nevertheless, the former White House doctor who treated Trump after a bullet grazed his ear at a campaign event last weekend issued a statement distributed on Saturday. It stated that the former president was doing well and did not need sutures. In a letter, Rep. Ronny Jackson said that the bullet just missed the former president's skull by less than a quarter of an inch, leaving a two-centimeter-wide incision and 'significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear.' In a public memo, Jackson stated, "Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required."

Throughout the recent campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday, Trump's white gauze square dressing was seen on top of his ear. As per The Washington Post, it also became a symbol for Trump fans who, in sympathy with the former president, donned improvised bandages above their right ears on the convention floor. According to Jackson, the early trauma symptoms of bleeding and swelling have already subsided, and the incision is starting to 'heal properly.'