Body Language Expert Claims Melania Trump Showed “Anger” During Epstein Speech

A body language expert says that Melania Trump showed visible signs of anger when she denied any meaningful ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The professional weighed in and gave her opinion on everything Melania did not say in her speech, but that her body was voicing instead.

The First Lady made a surprise speech at the White House on Thursday, rejecting any claims linking her to Epstein to try to damage her reputation. According to The Mirror US, her talk with the press was unexpected, with even Donald Trump later saying that he did not know that his wife was planning to go public on this issue.

Body language expert Judi James studied the way Melania carried herself during the delivery and shared what she had picked up. She said that there were many indicators of frustration and determination throughout the speech, before going into specifics.

Body language expert breaks down Melania Trump’s key authoritative signals during Epstein statement https://t.co/Z64hLvj6Sx pic.twitter.com/zwU2XoHLug — UNILAD (@UNILAD) April 10, 2026

She began right at the beginning with the way Melania entered the room. “Melania arrives with a purposeful walk that is almost a march and a contrast to her normal, more ‘runway’ style,” she stated. James pointed out that Melania was “power dressing” in a tailored suit to portray “strength and confidence.” Melania also widened elbows away from her torso ” creating the ‘upturned V’ partial pit-bare gesture of confidence.”

However, the analyst also noted that even though Melania wanted to appear confident, there were signs of tension too. She pointed to the deep breath Melania took before speaking, her steady and intense gaze, and her facial expression which showed how distressed she was at times.

“There are hints of determination and possible anger in her delivery,” she noted. James also stated that after initially blinking and pausing, the large breath Melania takes “raises her shoulders a little as though to power her words,” James said.

In her speech, one of Melania’s strongest statements was when she stated “the lies need to end today.” James said that Melania emphasized that line, to reinforce how frustrated she was with what was being said about her. The command was also “delivered straight and with authority.”

Lawmakers rally behind Melania Trump after her Epstein denial speech | Fox News https://t.co/exoxdkAwZx — David A. Landes (@LandesOne) April 11, 2026

During the speech she also talked about the “mean-spirited attempts to defame” her reputation by trying to connect her to the late financier. But she insisted that she had no involvement with him and that she was also not a victim of his. James saw how Melania’s “eyes and her chin rise in a look of indignation and strength.”

The First Lady talked about the rumors about how she had allegedly met Donald Trump, but that she met her husband independently. She also shared that she only met Epstein when she and Trump attended a social event together. She said she had no knowledge of his criminal activities.

Melania demanded that Congress call a public hearing for Epstein’s survivors so that their stories could be told. She was determined that their truth be heard. James stated, “As she refers to ‘The truth,’ she shows a steady gaze at the room and her lips purse.”

James also analyzed how Melania ended the speech. “Her ‘Thank you’ is curt and she turns quickly, walking firmly from the room in what is almost a march again as the doors close behind her.” One thing is clear, the First Lady was on a mission and delivered her speech with intent.