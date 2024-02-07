Blake Shelton Announces "Boozy" Contest at His Bar Sans Wife Gwen Stefani Amid Marital Issues

The mystery of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's marriage keeps raising eyebrows. The couple's separate lives have gained traction from hawk-eyed fans, who frequently notice they are being pulled in different directions. Recently, the country singer promoted a "boozy " contest at his Las Vegas venue, Ole Red, without Stefani.

The 47-year-old announced the event by posting a flyer on his Instagram account informing his fans. The poster read, "Blake's Sin City Sippin' Showdown," inviting his followers to submit cocktail ideas to potentially be featured at his brand new Las Vegas bar, Ole Red," per The Sun.

The contest required interested candidates to "Craft a cocktail recipe and submit the recipe before March 1, 2024." The poster further explained the winner of the boozy contest will "get a chance to have their drink featured at Ole Red Las Vegas." Its caption read, "Think you can impress the bossman with the perfect cocktail," with Shelton's personal message, "Let's see what y'all got..."

Although they have come out stronger and better, several sources admitted it's not all bed and roses. When they began dating, people had apprehensions because of their different personalities. However, theirs is a classic case of opposites attract. But, sometimes, the differences can grow deeper.

Stefani herself admitted that they are poles apart. Although they have had a rough patch, in a cute TikTok video in August 2023, she accepted, "When you're with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors, and you're from Orange County, but it just works."

When a fan asked Shelton and Stefani to do a reality show on their ranch life, a source claimed the God's Country singer would never agree to star in it with his wife. "Gwen is furious," revealed the insider to Radar Online. "She can't believe he won't get on board with this idea."

The source reinstated that Shelton is an introvert and doesn't always approve of his wife's extreme online presence. "She's always going on live and interacting with them; it's intense," spilled the insider. "Blake finds it suffocating, and they bicker all the time about how she's always online, but she seems to have no interest in dialing it back."

Meanwhile, it (source) stressed that Stefani "genuinely wants to connect with her fans" and is interested in the series. "They want to see more of her life, and she thinks a little docuseries could be so cute. She knows they want to see her home life with Blake, what their lives are like on the farm in Oklahoma."

"They go back and forth about it all the time — because Gwen is NOT letting this go," asserted the source. "Blake is digging in his heels because he's sick of being henpecked. He's already feeling smothered. The last thing he needs is another commitment with her."

Another insider revealed the couple also had disagreements about expanding their family.