Kody Brown Gave $6.5k to Presidential Candidates While Janelle Brown Cried Over 'Poor Finances'

The Brown family patriarch seems to be spending money on presidential candidates when one of his wives, Janelle Brown, complains of "money problems." Sister Wives key figure has been funding the 2024 presidential hopefuls since 2020 and has reportedly given away $6.5k already.

Image Source: Getty Images | Ethan Miller

Also Read: Christine Brown Shares Adorable Honeymoon Pictures as a Scathing Reply to Ex-Kody Brown’s ‘Karma’ Comment

The 54-year-old is the husband of four: 51-year-old Christine, 54-year-old Janelle, 52-year-old Meri, and 45-year-old Robyn. Three of them have parted ways with the polygamist. Currently, he's only officially married to Robyn Brown. Christine moved on and married her new husband, David Woolley.

However, Meri and Janelle remain separated from Kodi. But the 54-year-old revealed in a confessional that she's struggling to make ends meet. During one of the episodes that aired on September 10, 2023, she held back her tears while telling the viewers she was financially "stuck" in marriage with Kody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

While her relationship with Kody was falling apart, she confessed, "I'm stuck. Financially, I have nothing." She also revealed what her fellow Sister Wife has as financial support. "Christine had the house; I have nothing," reported OK! Magazine. The mother-of-six lived most of her life in rentals and invested her share in the family's Coyote Pass property.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Alleges Ex-Kody Brown’s Generous Political Donations Has Made Her Penniless

Apparently, the Brown family decided to build their dream home on the property until one day the family grew apart, beginning with Christine leaving the polygamous clan. Janelle revealed, "My name is on [the] property with everybody else; probably nobody will cooperate now and play ball."

Also Read: Christine Brown Says Moving Daughter, Truely, Away From Dad Kody 'Preserved Their Relationship'

Desperate, she indulged in self-pity and continued, "I can't believe I'm 50 and can't do my own thing 'cause I'm so tied up with them financially… I can't believe I got myself into this position," adding, "How dumb is that? I know better." However, an exclusive report suggests Kody could afford to assist Janelle financially but instead funded the Republican candidates.

It suggests Kody had thousands of dollars, which he used to back Republican candidates by making multiple donations. According to the Federal Election Commission, Kody made 40 contributions from July 2, 2020, to August 23, 2023, which equals to $6,473.01, reported The U.S. Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Joy (@withoutacrystalball)

Apparently, the Brown family's head made donations to renowned names like Vivek Ramaswamy with $520.51 on August 23, 2023, and to a Republican party fundraising platform, Winred, with $205 on October 28, 2022. This aside, Kody also provided funds to former President Donald J. Trump.

He donated $250 to Trump on December 18, 2020, and $250 to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee on December 13, 2020. This donation news came around the time their family Coyote Pass couldn't be completed due to financial delays. Kody purchased the land for $820,000 in 2018.

The initial plan was to build separate floors for all wives in one building. However, their convoluted relationships began falling apart bit by bit until one day, his three wives decided to bid goodbye to their spiritual marriage to Kody.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Hawaiian Escape Seems a Bold Move Post Kody Brown Split

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Condemn Kody Brown’s Reaction Towards Meri's New Business Plan