Brown family of Sister Wives is falling apart, and bit by bit, every member is overcome with overwhelming emotions, including Janelle Brown. In an episode of the show aired on September 10, 2023, she was so upset with her 'financial situation' that she teared up on camera in the wake of a fiery conversation with her polygamous ex-husband, Kody Brown.

The 54-year-old got involved in a verbal spat, which did more harm than good to whatever was left in their relationship. She candidly discussed her future and her next steps in a segment. Kody and Janelle had been struggling to stay afloat amid the family drama, and in a confessional, she broke down, reported US Weekly.

She spoke of how much her husband changed and that she could hardly recognize him. With tears welling in her eyes, she also opened up about what the future holds for her, emphasizing her poor financial condition. Janelle said, "I don't know who this guy is," on Sunday's episode, adding, "Maybe this is who he always was. I don't know, but I don't recognize this very mean person."

The mother-of-six also addressed her concerns regarding her financial future, considering the aftermath of her fight with Kody and the family unit dissolving. The reality star has no stability or any assets to her name. "I am stuck," she said. "Financially, I have nothing." The explosive feud between her and Kody resulted in her weak position in the family, which included finances.

During their discussion, things got heated so far that she asked her polygamist husband to pack his things and leave while saying the F-word. However, she later realized she'd put herself in a tricky position with no significant money/assets in her name. Previously, she revealed putting her funds into the Coyote Pass property that the Brown family wanted to build on before the drama, reported Entertainment Tonight.

She'd hoped it would reap some financial benefits for her, so she even went on to buy a fifth-wheel RV last season to speed up the building process. However, the family is no longer united and consequently not interested in the building anymore. This further added to her financial troubles. But, her fellow 'Sister Wife,' Christine Brown, is doing better than her, and she compared.

She revealed, "Christine had the house; I have nothing." Apparently, Christine was the first to break her plural marriage with Kody, and she announced her departure back in November 2021 and moved on with another man, David Wooley. She's engaged to him and is set to re-marry. Janelle said she relocated to Utah after her split from her ex-husband, Kody.

A concerned Janelle said, "My name is on the property with everybody else; probably nobody will cooperate now and play ball." She continued, "I can't believe I'm 50 and can't do my own thing 'cause I'm so tied up with them financially…" She eventually blamed herself as emotions overtook her. "I can't believe I got myself into this position. How dumb is that? I know better."

As far as Kody is concerned, he believes Janelle prompted him to behave the way he did, and she's the mean one. "I might not have been right, but I was angry as hell," said the Brown family patriarch. "I haven't talked to her since. And I don't know when I'm going to talk to her."

