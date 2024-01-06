Blake Lively Flaunts Her Opulent New York Residence She Lives in With Husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively recently gave a sneak peek of her and Ryan Reynolds' opulent Tribeca loft, on Instagram. The celebrity couple live with their four children in a residential building in New York City. As the founder of Betty Buzz, Lively shared snapshots of their chic yet rustic loft with her Instagram audience, providing a glimpse into the tastefully designed living space.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

Also Read: Blake Lively Quips Beyoncé And Taylor Swift Don’t Have To Be Threatened By Her 'Pop Stardom'

One of the posts featured Lively donning a gold sequined jumpsuit worn for Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show in September. Lively wrote, "2023 Memories: Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby. Love you MK✨🪩 ✨ (and yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on)." The Tribeca loft boasts an array of high-end amenities, including a full-time doorman, an indoor swimming pool, a private parking garage, a lavish fitness studio, and a landscaped roof deck.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

In the shared photos, the couple's oversized grey bed takes center stage, offering a relatable and unmade appearance. While Lively and Reynolds typically keep their private life discreet, occasional glimpses of their home have been shared by Lively. In a post from January 2024, she playfully admitted to moonlighting as an interior designer, showcasing their rustic primary bedroom. The primary bedroom emanates warmth with its oaky walls, wood beam ceilings, and a retro green velvet bed adorned with gold sconces and an art deco chandelier. Preferring open spaces and minimalistic elements, the couple crafts a chic yet rustic aesthetic through thoughtful selection of pieces for their living space.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Made This Very Flirty Comment About Beau Travis Kelce After the Chief’s Iconic Game Win

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lively candidly discussed the challenges of watching her husband, Reynolds, in intimate scenes in the movie Deadpool. Lively revealed that she was on a plane with their 18-month-old daughter, James, and had to endure Reynolds' raunchy sex scenes throughout the holidays.

Ryan Reynolds shares Deadpool inspired painted bottles of Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz.⚔️🎅 pic.twitter.com/7Ivc3y8Or3 — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) January 1, 2024

Also Read: Taylor Swift Enjoys Girls’ Night Out With Blake Lively Amid Travis Kelce Romance Speculations

She humorously described the situation, saying, "It's kind of torture these days because I'm on a plane, and everywhere I look, every screen is my husband in a sex montage throughout the holidays with another woman." Lively added a playful comment about a particular scene involving mashed potatoes, expressing that it felt like "lonely, cruel, and unusual torture" for her to watch him do steamy scenes. James, recognizing Reynolds, started hugging and kissing the screen and waving at him during his intimate scenes. Lively explained that her daughter thought it was like FaceTime and couldn't understand why Reynolds wasn't waving back. According to People, Lively shared that their family always comes together for special occasions. The mother of four expressed that the recent holiday weekend was the "first day" they had missed being together as a family.

More from Inquisitr

When Zendaya Was Called Out Over Rudely Gazing at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Fashion Show

Barefoot Blake Lively Votes With First-Timer Ryan Reynolds & Shares Photo Of The Occasion