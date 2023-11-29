Kanye West, Who Is in Saudi Arabia ‘Has No Plans’ to Spend Christmas With His Four Children in LA

Amidst his extended stay abroad, Kanye West, also known as Ye, reportedly has no intentions of returning to the United States to reunite with his four children for Christmas, as per a source close to the situation. The rapper cum designer has been on a vacation with partner Bianca Censori in Saudi Arabia, per The US Sun.

According to an insider, Kanye, who has only been seen with his daughter North and son Saint in recent months, seems content being away from Los Angeles. The source revealed, "Ye has loved being out of LA, he's never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ." Bianca, who is in her late 20s and an employee of Kanye's Yeezy brand, has been part of the rapper's international escapades. The insider shared, "Bianca has spent time back in Australia, and they're getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays."

While discussions about returning to Italy, where Kanye has been renting a place, are underway, plans remain uncertain. The insider added, "There is talk of them returning to Italy in the next few weeks where he's renting a place and having Kim fly the kids there, but it's up in the air at the minute." Kanye, who secretly tied the knot with Bianca in December of the previous year, has been away from LA since the summer. His split with Kim Kardashian was finalized just a month before he married Bianca.

The globe-trotting artist has made it clear that he wants to spend quality time with his kids, even if it means navigating the complexities of hanging out with the older ones, who usually come with their own entourage of security and a nanny. The U.S. Sun first reported on Kanye and Bianca's residence in an apartment in West Hollywood, close to his Yeezy HQ, before embarking on their global travels, starting with a visit to Tokyo. An online property description indicates that their unit is estimated to be around 650 a month for the lease.

Kim and North West singing along to “Bound 2” by Kanye West pic.twitter.com/QLmBYETpCx — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) November 24, 2023

Meanwhile, as reported by MIRROR, in a picture shared by a TikTok account in August 2023, North was seen copying Kanye's 2004 album The College Dropout tour attire. North wore a huge gold chain and loose denim pants with an orange and blue striped pullover. She accessorized black boots and spectacles with the ensemble and slicked back her hair. The youngster's fans assumed she was paying tribute to her father by wearing a sweater that they recognized from Kanye's collection. However, this is not the first time North has taken fashion inspiration from her dad. Back in January, she posted a video on her and Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account in which she impersonated her father.

