Billy Ray Cyrus Steps Into Political Spotlight With Unfiltered Trump Support

Country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus defended President Donald Trump during an interview with Sky News. Show host Wilfred Frost asked Cyrus about policies by the 79-year-old president that critics have described as divisive. Frost asked whether Trump should adopt a less divisive approach.

The singer responded, “I can’t speak to his voice — he’s the president. My dad was a Democrat and served in the Kentucky Legislature for over 20 years, but my dad always said, ‘When the president asks you to do something, you do it, son.’”

Speaking to Sky’s @WilfredFrost, the singer @billyraycyrus says his father told him you should do what the president asks of you. Watch the full interview: https://t.co/nBPRA3SeZ1 pic.twitter.com/nZXbk9S59r — Ridge & Frost (@RidgeandFrost) April 14, 2026



He added, “I’ve had both Democratic and Republican presidents. Served with Bill Clinton and President Obama. Mr. Bush, Mr. Bush’s dad. And Mr. Trump, you know, being president’s a tough job. I pray for our country. I pray for our president, and I pray for our world.”

Cyrus previously identified as a Democrat but endorsed and voted for Trump in 2024. Cyrus posted on Instagram endorsing Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

He even gave a performance at Trump’s inauguration. Some social media users criticized the “Old Town Road” singer’s performance, with some users claiming he appeared to mumble lyrics and experienced technical issues with his guitar. The performance drew widespread attention online and became widely shared.

Cyrus is currently promoting his new album, “The Hill,” which is scheduled for release on June 16. The album has a duet with his daughter, Noah Cyrus. Fans are excited for the 64-year-old’s new album, but he did ruffle some feathers with his statement on Trump.

🚨 BILLY RAY CYRUS JUST DROPPED THE MOST RESPECTFUL MIC OF 2026 🔥 “My dad was a Democrat… but he always said,

‘When the president asks you to do something, you do it, son.’” “Being president’s a tough job.

I pray for our country,

I pray for our president,

and I pray… pic.twitter.com/vgX9lXoT7V — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) April 15, 2026



Some netizens agreed with Cyrus’ point of view. One X user noted, “Damn right, respect the man as he’s the commander in chief, and anybody who doesn’t should ask themselves, who am I, and could I do any better? The answer to that would likely be a nobody, and no way could I, or would I. The reason being you’re not cut out for the job, he is!”

However, a skeptical user wrote, “This is the achy breaky heart dude? Yeah – let’s get his views on politics.” Another one took a jab at Trump’s AI Jesus post, “You’re right. We should still support Trump. He loves Jesus so much, he dresses up like Him for pictures.”

Vice President JD Vance also defended Trump’s now-deleted post, saying it was a joke. He also asked the Vatican to focus on “matters of morality” and let the president do his job. In response, some social media users criticized Vance and accused him of being a “fake Catholic.” Trump clarified that he was supposed to be a doctor in the photo.