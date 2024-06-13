Biden Trolled for Saying That Unlike Trump, He Won't Be 'Ranting' at 3 AM: 'Stop Gaslighting'

Joe Biden recently took a jab at Donald Trump's late-night social media rants, continuing an already heated political rivalry between them. In a tweet on Thursday, Biden mocked Trump's tendency to post on Truth Social at very odd hours while addressing various issues like climate change, student debt relief, and healthcare costs: "I can answer the questions Trump can’t. And you won’t catch me ranting on Truth Social at 3 o’clock in the morning." The tweet has sparked reactions from both supporters and critics.

@LauraLoomer criticized Biden's video, stating, "Biden looks dead. The fact that his staff think this video makes him look good is insane. He looks like a sick old man who needs someone to wipe the spittle off his mouth and change his diaper. You can see the brain rot through his glassed over confused eyes." On the other hand, @TheClassicPhil spoke of the insulin prices Biden mentioned in the video, saying, "Everyone knows you're continuing from Trump's initial Insulin Policy and added to it in your Inflation Reduction Act... You can at least give him some credit for it!"

In addition to criticism about his tenure in the White House, the tweet has also sparked skepticism and doubts about Biden's capabilities in general. @real_defender remarked, "You can't answer anything. You aren't even the one who made this post." Meanwhile, @imjdsharp suggested that Trump's TikTok presence has left Biden rattled: "Trump's TikTok clearly has you spooked. Good, it should. He's going to perform 10-15% better than expected with Gen-Z, because under you they have a future of owning nothing and being very unhappy."

@lamps_apple mocked Biden by saying, "You're getting dangerously close to the point where you won't be able to say anything at all..." Critics have also questioned Biden's physical and mental fitness for office. @Bubblebathgirl commented, "Joe Biden can barely move anymore. He needs to be cared for. Not leading." Similarly, @RealMattCouch mocked Biden's inability to complete sentences or walk in a straight line, saying, "LMFAO!!!! You can't even complete a sentence or walk in a straight line... Which one of your staffers was dumb enough to post this?"

@BiologicalWoma2 accused Biden of depending on the cards for any of his speeches, stating, "You can't answer anything without cue cards. Stop gaslighting." Amid all this, it is clear that the closer America gets to the 2024 election, the more tension between Biden and Trump will escalate, and neither candidate seems like he would back down. The race remains a tight contest, with polls and betting odds suggesting a close head-to-head rematch between the two rivals.

In related news, Biden also received severe backlash during his appearance at a Juneteenth concert at the White House on June 12, 2024, as per Fox News. His speech had pretty long pauses and a slurred delivery. It sparked widespread ridicule online. Netizens not only coined the term 'Bidenese' to mock his latest mishap, but many are now questioning his ability to lead next term if elected to office.