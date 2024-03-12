Biden Campaign’s $30M Ad To Show ‘Full-Throated’ Contrast Between Trump’s ‘Dark, Chaotic’ Vision

Joe Biden's campaign, which has long been chastised for its drowsy approach, is beginning to tear apart the "dark, chaotic" vision of the former President.

Senior Biden campaign executives unveiled a $30 million ad purchase and new campaign tour destinations on March 8, following the president's powerful State of the Union speech. The statements were intended to emphasize the combative stance that Biden is taking as the general election race against Trump gets underway, POLITICO reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

To highlight the “full-throated” contrast between Biden's vision for “where the country can go” and “Donald Trump’s dark, dangerous, and chaotic vision for the country,” the Biden campaign will begin a six-week, $30 million TV and digital ad buy on March 9, according to campaign communications director Michael Tyler, who spoke with reporters on the phone on March 8 morning. The advertisements will focus on Black and Latino-oriented publications and channels and battleground states.

The Biden campaign will air the ad on networks including ESPN and TNT taking full advantage of March Madness, when NCAA college basketball tournaments are conducted nationwide.

Huge. The Biden campaign just dropped a new ad slamming Trump’s threats to cut Social Security and Medicare.



This is part of a $30 million paid media buy across battleground states. pic.twitter.com/U2MV77gpJC — BoldProgressives.org (@BoldProgressive) March 11, 2024

While attempting to undermine Trump's image of strength following his several victories in GOP primaries, the ad campaign wants viewers to continue viewing President Biden as a tough fighter, or "Smokin' Joe Biden," as House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries referred to him, Axios reported.

The attacks against Trump are a coordinated strategy, as voters and his colleagues in the Democrat party itself, need to be convinced that he's strong enough to beat Trump. “I think Joe Biden might have changed SOTU into the Start Of The Uplift with last night’s speech,” Democratic consultant Dan Sena told the publication. “Democrats needed him to lay out the playbook for this election, particularly on the economy and immigration. We got the vision and contrast we need as the campaign season starts.”

With an emphasis on young voters and voters of color, the advertisement will appear on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube in addition to broadcast and cable, which includes ESPN, TNT, FX, Adult Swim, and Comedy Central.

In his SOTU speech, Biden reiterated and emphasized his stark differences with Trump on immigration, democracy, and abortion rights—all topics that are expected to shape the general election contest between the two. Despite never mentioning Trump by name, Biden referred to him 13 times as his "predecessor." Biden used the term "predecessor" just once in his 2023 speech.

"Not a young guy": US President Joe Biden launches $30 million ad with jokes about his age - Bloomberg



All this will be within the framework of his election campaign. In the clip, the 81-year-old head of the White House tries to quell voters' concerns about his age.



The video… pic.twitter.com/ayCkc4ehu4 — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) March 11, 2024

“Swing voters want to see a fighter that can protect them from a second Trump term,” Bradley Beychok, co-founder of American Bridge, a super PAC, told POLITICO. “Biden left no doubt he’s ready to take the fight to Trump. Couldn’t think of a stronger start for Biden as the campaign really comes into focus.”