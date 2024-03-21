Biden Campaign Used This Classic Meme to Troll ‘Stable Genius’ Trump’s Controversial Comments

Reworking a popular meme, President Joe Biden's campaign targeted presumed GOP nominee Donald Trump for his most recent round of divisive remarks.

The Biden campaign posted the amusing swerving car meme on X, formerly Twitter, late on March 19. In it, the car captioned "Trump" was seen driving away from the sign labeled "being normal for literally one week."

Rather, the car in the meme is shown off-ramping toward the sign featuring the most derogatory remarks Trump has made recently, HuffPost reported.

The sign alludes to Trump's "bloodbath" prediction, his assertion that Nazi German dictator Adolf Hitler "did some good things," his baseless charge that Jewish Americans who support Democrats "hate their religion," his endorsement of a "national abortion ban," and other manifestations of his "anti-immigrant hate." There's also a humorous sidebar on Trump's embarrassing gaffe of "forgetting who he's running against."

They hired the quirkiest, meme-loving Generation Z intern to handle this account and I love it. https://t.co/xSzC4Lf4TZ — Eshu Marneedi (@EshuMarneedi) March 20, 2024

“Stable genius,” the Biden campaign captioned the hilarious meme. Followers of the campaign handle tweeted in appreciation of the meme. A user tweeted on X, "They hired the quirkiest, meme-loving Generation Z intern to handle this account and I love it." Another handle appreciated, writing on X, "'Trump couldn't take the off ramp + be normal for literally one week.' The stable genius wouldn't be able to handle that. This is spot on."

Another person climbed on the troll train, suggesting on X, "I think We the People should file a lawsuit against Trump for emotional distress and anxiety," along with some laughing emojis. Another X user appreciated Biden's efforts to stay relevant, "Biden may be old, but sure hires kids to run his social media!" Another person appreciated, saying on X, "Grabbing up Fetterman’s social media gal was a brilliant idea."

The “Left Exit 12 Off Ramp” meme, according to the KnowYourMeme website, had its start in a 2013 YouTube video titled “How to exit freeway like a boss.” A car is seen sliding toward an off-ramp in a graphic by Fredrik Sørlie, although the off-ramp isn't marked with any highway signage. Over 97,000 people have watched the video in the last four and a half years. In 2017, it was initially made into a meme.

Although this meme is quite funny, the Biden campaign's most viral and appreciated meme is the Dark Brandon meme. As Axios noted in August 2023, Biden struggled to trend online, particularly in comparison to Trump. However, his 2024 campaign gained some social media traction thanks to the "Dark Brandon" meme.

Biden used the meme funnily after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their Super Bowl victory to troll MAGA Republicans who trolled the president in speculations that Taylor Swift would endorse him by the end of the game. The 80-year-old president is portrayed in the internet meme "Dark Brandon" as being a two-steps-ahead Machiavelli, and this meme fueled the Biden campaign's apparel sales in the month.