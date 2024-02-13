Nikki Haley’s Husband Shares a Cruel Meme After Trump’s Jab at Him During a Rally

Conservative presidential candidate Nikki Haley's husband, Maj. Michael Haley shared a scathing meme on social media in response to former President Donald Trump's insulting comments. As a commissioned officer in the South Carolina Army National Guard, the former first gentleman of South Carolina has been deployed with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Bridge in the Horn of Africa since June 2023.

Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief. https://t.co/AfN3u4AsJc — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 10, 2024

As reported by Mediate, on February 10, at a campaign address in South Carolina, Trump made fun of Nikki and her husband, "She comes over to see me at Mar-A-Lago. ‘Sir, I will never run against you’. She brought her husband. Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband?! Where is he?! He’s gone. He knew. He knew." Michael went to X in response to the slur and posted an image with a wolf's visage that said, "The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack."

Despite their political differences, President Joe Biden offered support to the former governor of South Carolina after Trump's offensive statements on her husband's whereabouts. Biden posted a video and wrote on X, "The answer is that Major Haley is abroad, serving his country right now. We know he thinks our troops are 'suckers,' but this guy wouldn't know service to his country if it slapped him in the face." Speaking at a South Carolina campaign appearance, Nikki further attacked the previous President. She said, "Donald, if you have something to say, don't say it behind my back. Get on a debate stage and say it to my face." She also shared on X, "Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Ahead of the South Carolina primary on February 24, Nikki has stepped up her attacks on the former president. Introducing a chicken mascot last week, her campaign referred to the former president as "too chicken to debate." Additionally, it started administering mental competence exams at campaign events. Additionally, during the weekend, her team drove a mobile billboard featuring Trump and Biden from the Grumpy Old Men movie poster outside of Trump's event in South Carolina. She used the weekend to collect money in response to Trump's remarks on Saturday. She sold pro-military T-shirts and urged people to "defeat Trump and elect a commander in chief who supports our troops and understands the sacrifices our military families make." Trump has no military experience. However, dating back to his first presidential campaign, he has sometimes made derogatory remarks about others who have. He recently came under fire when it was said that he called slain American troops "suckers and losers" and made fun of them. He also made fun of the wounds that late Senator John McCain had as a prisoner of war.