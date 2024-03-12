Bianca Censori's Risqué Style of Dressing Sets Trends in Hollywood, Kardashians and Kristen Copy Her

Bianca Censori caused a stir among Parisians recently when she came up with her most daring outfit yet, pushing the boundaries of French exhibitionism laws and drawing mockery from locals. However, her bold style seems to have made waves in Hollywood. High-profile celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Kristen Stewart, and Hailey Bieber have all seemingly taken inspiration from the architectural designer, as reported by The US Sun. Censori made headlines last month when she made a daring fashion statement, opting to forgo pants and instead wearing only a sweater and a pair of sheer tights while out shopping in Paris, France.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Arnold Jerocki

The model caused quite a stir when she opted to go without underwear during her visit to a boutique with her husband, Kanye West. Censori, originally from Australia, has been turning heads in Hollywood with her daring no-pants, no-bra ensembles. According to one stylist, some of the town's sexiest stars are drawn to her outfits because of her incredible confidence. Censori and rapper West were heading back to the luxurious Ritz Hotel in Paris when they were surrounded by photographers and fans, as detailed by the Daily Mail.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Marc Piasecki

Meanwhile, Stewart made waves on the red carpet at the Love Lies Bleeding premiere in Beverly Hills, California. Sporting a high-cut, black bodysuit that perfectly suited her slim figure, Stewart seemed to take inspiration from Censori's daring fashion choices. Pairing the revealing outfit with Wolford sheer tights and Chanel heels, Stewart's outfit featured a distinctive triangular design, leaving the sides of her torso exposed. Despite covering up slightly with an oversized black blazer, fashion enthusiasts couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance to Censori's signature style.

One person commented, “But when Bianca [Censori] wore something just like this [two] weeks ago they put her down." Stewart might be one of the few celebrities embracing the model's controversial style, but Censori boldly flaunted it all in her triangular bodysuit. Stylist Amanda Sanders said, "Kristen was a little less exposed than Bianca. Bianca is all out there, has no shame, and is very comfortable in her skin. You could tell by Kristen’s body language that she was uncomfortable and played with the jacket."

Moreover, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski was recently seen in similar dressing style at the Oscars on the weekend. Additionally, Kim Kardashian too, was spotted donning a similar outfit like Bianca's as she departed the Ritz Paris hotel during Paris Fashion Week. The Hulu star opted for a slicked-back hairstyle and a completely sheer outfit, with glossy see-through tights that extended over her entire body. Layered over the daring outfit, Kardashian wore a Balenciaga overcoat, which she held onto as she partially concealed her sheer attire. However, fans speculated that she was copying Censori's style after seeing the makeup mogul's latest outfit and voiced their thoughts on Reddit. One user said, "If there's anything we know about Kim is that she says 'copy/paste' to a lot of things."