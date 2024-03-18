Bianca Censori's Mother Joins Kanye West's Listening Party For the First Time Along With North West

Amid the uproar surrounding her provocative attire, Bianca Censori, the wife of Kanye West, gained a new admirer when Alexandra Censori was seen accompanying her daughter, the Yeezy architectural designer, to the Vultures 2 album listening party. Exclusive photos that The US Sun was able to obtain showcased the mother and daughter duo inside a car as they arrived for the event. The former model sat in the middle seat behind her mother, who occupied the front seat. The pair looked shocked by the waiting paparazzi but displayed stony expressions on their faces.

Bianca Censori bares her butt in just bodysuit and tights alongside mom amid family drama https://t.co/yVXv56suDs pic.twitter.com/Rb3y7to90s — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 16, 2024

During the Vultures 2 performance, the Donda rapper's eldest child, North West, 10, joined him on stage together with Ty Dolla $ign. Wearing an oversized black T-shirt and a fur hat, North stood out from the crowd in Inglewood, California. Alongside her cousins, Mason, 14, and Penelope, 11, whom Kourtney Kardashian has with her ex Scott Disick, the young rapper was also spotted engaging with admirers.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Dudelson

On Wednesday, the matriarch of the Censori family was spotted with her daughter and West. She was beaming as she got off a private jet in Los Angeles, California. Censori Sr. was dressed in a long-sleeved black dress and black heels. The young model attended the party as well, wearing a skimpy translucent bodysuit that showcased her figure. Ty Dolla $ign, was also present with the West-Censori family. After sponsoring another Vultures listening party in San Francisco, they made their way back to Los Angeles. Fans were primarily concerned about Bianca West's decision to wear provocative clothing in the presence of her mother.

North West Gets Interviewed During Kanye West’s Performance At Rolling Loud LA #NorthWest #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/gPK1Juywhb — Real1Of1TV (@Real1of1TV) March 15, 2024

"Unbelievable she's ok to dress like that in front of her mom," one fan wrote on a popular Reddit forum. "You ever think she just wants to wear sweatpants or something? Like how is she comfortable?!" a second fan noted. "But I thought her family didn't approve of their relationship?" a third fan asked. Bianca's mother reportedly became "distressed" last month after observing her daughter in yet another unduly skimpy costume. Her parents hardly recognized their daughter, according to insiders who spoke with The Daily Mail. "Her family and friends are mortified because it just keeps getting worse and worse," the source said.

Bianca Censori puts everything on display in nothing but a clear raincoat with Kanye West https://t.co/5TptAdMjUJ pic.twitter.com/De1DVWRlOl — Page Six (@PageSix) February 6, 2024

"Bianca clearly doesn't realize that what she wore isn't only disgusting and setting a bad example, but she is also potentially breaking the law." "Meanwhile, Kanye is covered up in five layers of clothes and when his wife looked chilly while naked and wrapped in plastic he didn't so much as offer her one of his capes," they added. "Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognize her. "She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled. "He continues to lock her in by giving her more stake and ownership over various projects that he has going on, including the clothing."