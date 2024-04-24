Bianca Censori ‘Amused’ After Taylor Swift’s Sly Dig at Kim Kardashian in Her New Album: "Fair Play"

Days after Taylor Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department came out, Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, opened out about her feelings on the pop music sensation's most recent diss track, which was directed at West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Swift, 34, startled Swifties on Friday night by releasing The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology album at two in the morning, The Sun reported. Fans of Swift were certain that a song on The Anthology was about her 43-year-old rival, Kim Kardashian. The 24th track on the album, thanK you aIMee, has the letters K, I, and M in capital letters, forming the word KIM.

Bianca Censori has unexpected reaction to Taylor Swift's song on Kim Kardashian. https://t.co/XdyYnTFf7r pic.twitter.com/fxKUW6dZ1q — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) April 23, 2024

A source revealed to Life&Style magazine what 29-year-old Censori thought of Swift's song. "Bianca finds it all very amusing. I’ve heard she likes Taylor’s music and think it’s all fair play," the source shared. The insider is also curious to hear what West thinks of the song and Cassandra, which alludes to the rapper and Swift's alleged phone conversation.

The Blank Space singer also reportedly "doesn't care" about any potential "fallout" with the Kardashian mom-of-four, the insider added, saying, "Taylor won’t be retaliating, the song speaks for itself. She clearly doesn’t care."

When Swift won Best Female Video for her song You Belong With Me at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, West interrupted her, beginning their long-lasting feud. West said, "Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time," alluding to the nominee's Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) video. After a few years, everything appeared to be resolved when Swift gave West the Video Vanguard Award during the 2015 MTV VMAs. However, once Kanye dropped the music video for his 2016 song Famous, things took a terrible turn.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

One of the lyrics was demeaningly targeted at Swift, which said, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous / I made that b***h famous." With Kardashian taping the call, West phoned Swift to gain her OK for the lyrics. Swift agreed to West's use of her name in the song but did not agree to him calling her a b***h. Kardashian stated, "She totally approved that; she wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't," in an interview with GQ. Later, in 2020, the full conversation was made public, demonstrating that Swift was truly unaware of the b***h lyric and that the couple had lied.

not sure who’s more savage Taylor Swift or the swifties. it’s only day5 😂@KimKardashian what the hell did you do to Taylor…? pic.twitter.com/K9XSfSdtz5 — drip (@nftdripping) April 24, 2024

When Swift was selected as TIME's Person of the Year for 2023, she opened up about her conflict with the skincare mogul. She described the aftermath as "a career death" that was "taken away" from her. "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," Swift spoke of Kardashian. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."