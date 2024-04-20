Travis Kelce Showers Taylor Swift With $27K Worth of Gifts for Her 11th Album Release

Football star, Travis Kelce, surely knows how to make his lady feel special. Taylor Swift, the Grammy Award-winning artist, released her much-awaited 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and her boyfriend went all out to celebrate the special occasion.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end splurged on gifts, spending a whopping $27,000. From De Beers jewelry to an array of her favorite flowers, Kelce left no stone unturned in making Swift's day memorable.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

"He loves to give her gifts, and she is a lover of good things, of good clothing and nice jewelry," stated a source. "Travis knows exactly what she loves, and they love to give gifts to each other for very particular occasions, but also, just like that, to make each other smile!" The insider added, "This is a massive moment, and he wants to show his support and gift her some nice things for another great achievement in her amazing career."

The personalized gifts included De Beers' hoop earrings and an 18k rose gold bangle that cost $5,600 and $4,800 respectively. Kelce who is entering the third year of his four-year, $57.25 million contract with the Chiefs, bought Swift a $9,100 black calfskin Chanel dress. To top it all off, in honor of Swift's 11th album release, he ordered 11 bouquets totaling $7,500 of Swift's favorite flowers, such as white roses, hydrangeas, and orchids to be delivered to her residence. "The idea to have 11 deliveries of flowers throughout the day is a very nice and thoughtful idea," remarked the source. "She will have tons of flowers for the next few days in her house, that is going to be a sea of flowers for her, she loves them so much," as per The Sun.

oh to have taylor swift bake you cinnamon rolls and pop tarts and then rub your belly after you eat too many pic.twitter.com/fE4vnBDSoi — tina (@tayblissful) February 27, 2024

The couple loves surprising each other with personalized gifts. Swift is known to use her culinary skills to shower Kelce with affection. She baked homemade pop tarts for his Kansas City Chiefs teammates during the NFL season. Additionally, she also baked cinnamon rolls for one of Kelce's pregame parties in October, as per NBC New York.

The record for most albums streamed on Spotify in a single day was surpassed on Friday by Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which overtook her 2022 album Midnights. Swift also shared the music video for her song Fortnight, which features Post Malone. The singer then revealed another surprise at two in the morning to her devoted Swifties fans— 15 additional songs will be added to the 16 originally planned for The Tortured Poets Department. Swift said on social media, "I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you."