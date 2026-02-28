Barron Trump’s Love Life Sparks Buzz Amid His Family’s Awkward Comments

As the youngest son of the U.S. President Donald Trump and his third wife, Melania, Barron Trump has always been a subject of public curiosity. From his personal life to his dating history, people have been keen to know more about the youngster.

However, for most of his childhood years, Melania worked hard to keep Barron away from cameras and headlines. But now that he is older and attending college, people are paying attention again, especially to his love life.

Barron Trump is currently studying at NYU in New York City, and while he is trying to live like a normal college student, that has not stopped people’s curiosity or online rumors about his relationship status.

Netizens have been rather curious about whether he is dating anyone. But so far, there has been no official confirmation about a girlfriend. Yet, comments from his own family have managed to add fuel to the gossip.

Back in October 2024, when Donald Trump appeared for an interview with Patrick Bet-David, on his podcast, PBD, the U.S. President was asked about his youngest son, and his dating life. But shockingly, he responded with, “I’m not sure he’s there yet.”

Further, sounding rather hopeful, the 79-year-old stated, “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet”. Earlier in the same conversation, he even described Barron as “cute”, which some viewers interpreted as the President still sees his son as young and not fully grown up.

During this 2024 interview, although Trump mostly avoided talking about Barron’s romantic life, he later shared small details that caught attention during another interview. A year later, in his November 2025 interview with Laura Ingraham, Trump was yet again asked about Barron.

Ingraham wondered whether Barron was staying at the White House, following his father’s second Presidential tenure. To which the 79-year-old answered, “He’s right upstairs”, further describing his son as “very meticulous” about things.

Although these comments sounded harmless coming from a father about his young son, people still felt it might be embarrassing for a young adult to have his father discuss how he still lives with his parents, on national television.

So, while these comments from the U.S. President didn’t help fans get an idea about Barron Trump’s dating life, they surely raised red flags surrounding his family. Further, adding insult to injury, the 19-year-old’s older brother, Eric Trump, also spoke about Barron publicly.

During an October 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, Eric recalled offering a piece of advice to his brother, before he went off to college. The advice seemed to prove that Eric was very aware of how Barron’s private life was about to change as he headed off to college.

He seemed aware that going to college would bring more public attention to Barron’s personal life, so he warned his 19-year-old brother saying, “My advice to Barron is you are the most watched…bachelor in the world right now”.

However, Barron didn’t seem to heed his warning and went on to reserve an entire floor of Trump Tower for a private date night. While the move showed the level of security and privacy he lives with, it also made headlines for sparking fresh curiosity about his love life.

But as people failed to learn more about his love life, rumors circulated online claiming he was dating a male Argentinian ballroom dancer. But then, British journalist Rob Shuter debunked those allegations by claiming that Barron reportedly got back with his girlfriend after a breakup.

Later, Eric Trump joked about the situation during another appearance on the PBD podcast. He said, “shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been”. However, he quickly added that “Barron really does have a good heart. He’s a good kid, and he’s respectful.”

So now, with all the jokes and cryptic comments from his family, it seems that people are still at the same place regarding Barron Trump’s love life. Whether he is dating or not remains unclear. However, there have been rumors of him being in a “very close” online relationship with a 22-year-old woman from London. For now, the rumor remains unconfirmed.