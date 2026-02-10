Matchmaker Reveals Who Should Be Barron Trump’s Valentine Match — and It’s Not Isabella

Barron Trump has always been private about his romantic life, but that just draws more interest from his fans, especially MAGA supporters. This time, the MAGA crowd was hoping for a strategic and diplomatic match for Barron Trump, which would help his father, Donald Trump’s plans to take over Greenland.

Several X users came up with a theory that if Barron married Princess Isabella of Denmark, then Greenland could be given to the U.S. as a dowry. The reason for this match would be more political than romantic for Barron and Princess Isabella.

On the other hand, a professional matchmaker may have found better options for Barron Trump. CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, revealed to The List that Lady Louise Windsor of the Royal Family might be a better match for Barron.

The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment pic.twitter.com/fhs3b6IDZG — miss white (@cinecitta2030) January 7, 2026

She did consider Princess Isabella, Suri Cruise, and Violet Affleck as possible matchmaking candidates for the president’s son. But according to her, Lady Louise Windsor is far more accomplished than Barron.

Trombetti said, “She certainly comprehends the unrelenting media focus and manages to stay off the radar.” This personality trait matches Barron, who himself likes to be away from the limelight.

For now, MAGA is stuck on Princess Isabella and does not have much to say about Lady Louise Windsor being a potential match for Barron. Meanwhile, Lady Louise Windsor may not even be single since there have been rumors of her dating Felix da Silva-Clamp.

That is not geopolitics, that is medieval fan-fiction.

Greenland is not a bargaining chip, Princess Isabella of Denmark is not a pawn, and Barron Trump is not a diplomatic tool.

Nations are not exchanged through marriages, this is not the 1400s. — Sweta Srivastava (@swetasamadhiya) January 8, 2026

Despite them being private so far, Sara Howe, Windsor’s fellow carriage rider, revealed that Silva-Camp supports Windsor in her carriage riding competitions. She called their interaction “lovely.” This could be an obstacle if Barron were to follow the matchmaker’s advice.

Apart from this, not everyone was convinced of the idea of Barron marrying Princess Isabella. One X user criticized, “That is not geopolitics, that is medieval fan-fiction. Greenland is not a bargaining chip, Princess Isabella of Denmark is not a pawn, and Barron Trump is not a diplomatic tool. Nations are not exchanged through marriages; this is not the 1400s.”

One X user had another idea and posted, “I’d rather have him marry Princess Leonor of Spain and then unify Spain and all of America, like it once was.” Another one joked, “Modern problems require ancient solutions.” The third one chimed in, “They are Ceremonial Monarchs, they can’t do this. Stop living in delusion,” proving it to be a bad idea.