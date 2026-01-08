“Greenland As A Dowry”—Netizens Suggest Barron Trump Marries Princess Isabella Of Denmark

Donald and Melania Trump’s only son, Barron Trump, has been a constant source of curiosity among netizens due to his lack of social media activity and limited public presence. Much of what is said about Barron Trump is based on speculation, with no verified facts supporting many of the claims.

For a teenager of his stature, it is natural that rumors frequently surface about his dating life, despite there being no confirmation from him or his family. Previously, netizens speculated about a hypothetical relationship between Barron and Spain’s Princess Leonor after an X account shared a photo of the two, calling them a “match made in heaven.” The post added, “Same age, no previous relationships, good values, good-looking and with a powerful family.”

However, it is important to note that this was purely speculative social media chatter, with no evidence suggesting Barron and Leonor had any possibility of dating. While many netizens appeared enthusiastic about the idea, others offered opposing views, keeping their comments more grounded in reality.

The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment pic.twitter.com/fhs3b6IDZG — miss white (@cinecitta2030) January 7, 2026

One user posted on X, “And the marriage of Prince Trump and Princess Leonor would create a great, new alliance between the United States and Spain! As in the olden days.” One person pointed out, “She’s never going to date a Trump when the whole family is considered to be trash.” Another added, “Please stop. America doesn’t have a monarchy and we don’t want one. Good grief.”

Now, a similar pattern is repeating, with Barron and Princess Isabella of Denmark being “shipped” as a couple. On X, one user posted a photo of the two with the caption, “The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment.”

The idea itself is deeply twisted, and the fact that it comes at a time when America does not have a strong relationship with Greenland makes it politically charged. The comment section also referenced the Princess of Spain, with one remark reading, “I’d rather have him marry Princess Leonor of Spain and then unify Spain and all of America, like it once was.”

Barron Trump and the Princess of Spain Leonor are a match made in heaven. Same age, no previous relationships, good values, good looking and with a powerful family. Prove me wrong. H/T @ArturoVilla_ pic.twitter.com/Vhau1ju9tj — Ada Lluch (@ada_lluch) October 19, 2024

Another offered a more critical comment, saying, “That is not geopolitics, that is medieval fan-fiction. Greenland is not a bargaining chip, Princess Isabella of Denmark is not a pawn, and Barron Trump is not a diplomatic tool. Nations are not exchanged through marriages, this is not the 1400s.” Yet another user added, “This is how we in Austria resolved conflicts in the good old days of the Habsburg monarchy.”

One user offered an alternative, commenting, “no, we need Barron to marry Xi’s daughter so we can bring about world peace.” Another said the couple was a match made in heaven, echoing the kind of observation previously made about Barron and Leonor.