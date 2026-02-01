Barron Trump’s ‘Secret Girlfriend’ Rumors Grow as Fans Speculate About His Valentine’s Day Plans

With Valentine’s Day slowly approaching, love is in the air. The same holds true for couples in the world of politics. When it comes to the First Family, most are married or in relationships. Well, almost all, including President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump.

Barron’s love life has been a great topic of discussion among supporters on social media. Initially, he was rumored to have had an Argentinian boyfriend called Carlos. However, those rumors were almost immediately shut down by White House representatives.

They revealed that Barron was very much single and focused solely on his education. Many netizens claimed the images of his alleged boyfriend were AI-generated and seemed to have settled on that.

Barron Trump and the Princess of Spain Leonor are a match made in heaven. Same age, no previous relationships, good values, good looking and with a powerful family. Prove me wrong. H/T @ArturoVilla_ pic.twitter.com/Vhau1ju9tj — Ada Lluch (@ada_lluch) October 19, 2024

Not long after, the rumor mill churned once more and claimed that he was dating an anonymous woman for a year until they broke up. That was until an insider speaking exclusively to Rob Shuter revealed Barron and his allegedly ‘secret girlfriend’ were back together. News about his dating life comes amid other rumors of a royal romance brewing.

Let’s first begin with the insider’s conversation with Shuter, dishing about Barron getting back with his ex. Apparently, Barron and his secret girlfriend had been dating since 2025 and were approaching their one-year anniversary in January 2026. However, they broke up in November.

According to the insider, Barron believed it was going to be a long-lasting relationship until their alleged split. About why they decided to keep it a secret, the insider said, “It wasn’t about attention, it was about protecting something real.”

Insiders reportedly close to both Barron and his secret girlfriend commented on his demeanor throughout the relationship. Per the insiders, Barron is being “thoughtful, private, and really careful” about how to proceed with his relationship.

The alleged couple is apparently “regrouping” after being away from each other, quietly. The insider added, “There’s no bitterness, just the continuation of something that clearly matters to them.”

JUST IN: Rumors say Barron Trump is dating Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs. This could be huge for crypto if true. pic.twitter.com/Rjwl5GKjyn — Crypto Godfather (@CryptoGFishere) November 13, 2025

The Trump administration has not confirmed Barron’s relationship status, and officially, he’s single. A secret girlfriend isn’t something his supporters expected. Many were shipping Barron with royalty, as one matchmaking expert highlighted recently.

CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, described the type of partner she believes would suit Barron. In an interview with the List, she said, “I would not be fixing him up with someone that’s an influencer…” The reason Trombetti was against influencers was that she believed Barron was naive about ulterior motives.

Trombetti strongly recommended a member of royalty whom she thought was perfect for him: Lady Louise Windsor. Their similarities in wanting to be out of the media spotlight, quietness, and more cemented the matchmaking expert’s reasoning behind wanting to pair them.

Whether or not Barron’s secret girlfriend is an influencer or truly a member of royalty remains to be seen. For now, it looks like he’s flying solo into Valentine’s Day. Who’s to say what might happen in his love life between now and then?