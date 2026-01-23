News

Barron Trump’s ‘Close Relationship’ With London Woman Revealed by Her Ex — “She Was Frankly Leading Him On”

Published on: January 23, 2026 at 12:22 PM ET

Barron Trump's 'close' bond with online friend revealed by the latter's ex.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
Barron Trump saved a London woman from her abusive Ex Russian MMA fighter boyfriend.
Barron Trump saw Rumiantsev assault his girlfriend on video call, so he called an emergency number to save her. (Image Source: heute.at; CourtNewsUK/X)

Barron Trump is caught in an overseas relationship drama even when it’s not his own. Last year, the President’s son developed, what is being called, a “very close” online relationship with a 22-year-old woman who lived in London.

For her, Trump was a “sweetheart,” a term that her then-boyfriend did not approve of. Due to this, the woman and her ex-MMA fighter boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, got into a physical fight.

According to The Daily Beast, 22-year-old Rumiantsev, who has been accused of attacking the woman, shared some evidence in the court that did not look good for Barron Trump. Rumiantsev disclosed that his girlfriend did not have sincere feelings for Trump, adding, “She was frankly leading him on.”

On the other hand, he also added that Trump wasn’t the main issue in their relationship, but it was hard for him not to get jealous. He defended himself by saying, “I’m being portrayed as a highly jealous person who loses his temper. I can’t say I wasn’t jealous. I considered her actions towards him wrong. It wasn’t fair either to him or to me.”

Rumiantsev is facing multiple charges, including intentional strangulation, assault, actual bodily harm, and two counts of r—. He is represented by Sasha Wass, who’s a top London lawyer.

Reports suggest that his ex-girlfriend met Barron Trump on social media and eventually got close to him. The 19-year-old had video called the woman when he allegedly caught Rumiantsev physically assaulting her.

Trump then proceeded to call the emergency number to get help for the woman. So far, Rumiantsev has denied the charges and shared a different account of the events.

According to him, Donald Trump‘s son allegedly kept calling the woman throughout the day, starting from morning through night. Rumiantsev said they were drunk and fighting the night when Trump had video called his ex. 

While the defendant admitted it was difficult for him to not get jealous over the frequent calls, he claimed he was already used to the situation by then.

Claiming his ex-girlfriend had received several missed calls from Trump throughout the day, Rumiantsev said, “He was quite persistent. It was hard for me not to be jealous. But at that point, on the 18th of January, I was quite used to her receiving calls from him.”

The woman previously thanked Trump for ‘saving’ her life by calling the authorities. There were also reports from Nov. 3, 2024, that Rumiantsev broke the girl’s air fryer during a fight and allegedly attempted to control who she can be friends with. 

Barron Trump is usually private and keeps his personal life away from the media, but this time, he could not prevent it from becoming public knowledge.

