Barron Trump’s ‘Close Relationship’ With London Woman Revealed by Her Ex — “She Was Frankly Leading Him On”

Barron Trump is caught in an overseas relationship drama even when it’s not his own. Last year, the President’s son developed, what is being called, a “very close” online relationship with a 22-year-old woman who lived in London.

For her, Trump was a “sweetheart,” a term that her then-boyfriend did not approve of. Due to this, the woman and her ex-MMA fighter boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, got into a physical fight.

According to The Daily Beast, 22-year-old Rumiantsev, who has been accused of attacking the woman, shared some evidence in the court that did not look good for Barron Trump. Rumiantsev disclosed that his girlfriend did not have sincere feelings for Trump, adding, “She was frankly leading him on.”

On the other hand, he also added that Trump wasn’t the main issue in their relationship, but it was hard for him not to get jealous. He defended himself by saying, “I’m being portrayed as a highly jealous person who loses his temper. I can’t say I wasn’t jealous. I considered her actions towards him wrong. It wasn’t fair either to him or to me.”

Russian Matvei Rumianstev denies he was 'angry and jealous' when he attacked a close female friend of Barron Trump. Rumianstev had answered a video call from Donald's youngest son on the woman's phone and showed Barron her face. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pushed her to…

Rumiantsev is facing multiple charges, including intentional strangulation, assault, actual bodily harm, and two counts of r—. He is represented by Sasha Wass, who’s a top London lawyer.

Reports suggest that his ex-girlfriend met Barron Trump on social media and eventually got close to him. The 19-year-old had video called the woman when he allegedly caught Rumiantsev physically assaulting her.

Trump then proceeded to call the emergency number to get help for the woman. So far, Rumiantsev has denied the charges and shared a different account of the events.

According to him, Donald Trump‘s son allegedly kept calling the woman throughout the day, starting from morning through night. Rumiantsev said they were drunk and fighting the night when Trump had video called his ex.

While the defendant admitted it was difficult for him to not get jealous over the frequent calls, he claimed he was already used to the situation by then.

Barron Trump, 19, saved a British woman's life by dialing 999 from the US after she FaceTimed him mid-attack. Her jealous ex, ex-MMA fighter Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, allegedly beat her in a rage over her friendship with Barron.

Claiming his ex-girlfriend had received several missed calls from Trump throughout the day, Rumiantsev said, “He was quite persistent. It was hard for me not to be jealous. But at that point, on the 18th of January, I was quite used to her receiving calls from him.”

The woman previously thanked Trump for ‘saving’ her life by calling the authorities. There were also reports from Nov. 3, 2024, that Rumiantsev broke the girl’s air fryer during a fight and allegedly attempted to control who she can be friends with.

Barron Trump is usually private and keeps his personal life away from the media, but this time, he could not prevent it from becoming public knowledge.