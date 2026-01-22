Barron Trump, the teenage son of President Donald Trump, took swift action to summon help after witnessing what he believed was a violent assault during a FaceTime call, jurors heard this week at Snaresbrook Crown Court in east London.

A court was told that Barron Trump later informed police he is “very close” to the alleged victim, who jurors heard is a friend of his. The woman is the complainant in a case against her former boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, who is standing trial accused of assault and two counts of rape, along with other serious charges.

Jurors listened as prosecutors read a transcript of the emergency call with Barron Trump to City of London Police, made from the United States after he saw the woman in distress. “Oh I’m calling from the US, uh I just got a call from a girl, you know, she’s getting beat up,” the transcript said Trump told the operator.

Barron Trump stressed the urgency of the situation, telling police, “This was happening about eight minutes ago. I just figured out how to, how to call someone. Uh, uh it’s really an emergency.”

During the call, the youngest member of the Trump family explained that he had met the woman through social media. When questioned further by the operator about how he came by the information, he pushed back, saying, “I don’t think these details matter, she’s getting hurt.”

The operator responded firmly, according to the transcript: “Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions. If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you.”

Police were ultimately dispatched to the woman’s address in London. Officers later found her shaken and injured, prosecutors told the court. The suspect was arrested at the scene and has denied all allegations.

The court also heard that investigators later asked Barron whether he would be willing to provide a witness statement. In a follow-up email read to jurors, Barron Trump described what he had seen during the brief FaceTime call.

“What I saw was very brief indeed but indeed prevalent,” he wrote.

The youngest Trump then explained that he had not expected the woman to answer due to the time difference between the US and the UK. “I didn’t expect her to pick up due to the time difference,” the May 2 email said. “The phone was picked up.”

Barron went on to describe the fleeting but alarming images he saw. “The individual who answered was a shirtless man with darkish hair. This view lasted maybe one second… then the view flipped to the victim.”

He told investigators that he immediately sought help, even enlisting others to act. “I made two of my friends call the Met Police in the UK, even though they are in the US,” the email continued.

Barron Trump also acknowledged the limits of what he personally witnessed, writing, “As per evidence I do not have any, I was told by the victim who I am very close with, that this individual was giving her difficulty for a long time.”

Prosecutors said Barron’s call and subsequent cooperation with police were critical in triggering the rapid response that brought officers to the scene. He is not accused of any wrongdoing and is considered a key witness in the case.

As the trial continues, jurors are expected to hear further testimony about the alleged pattern of abuse. But the court has already heard one clear account: a late-night call, a brief glimpse of danger, and a decision by Barron Trump to act quickly when he believed someone’s life was at risk.