Barron Trump is Already 6’9 at 18 Years, Will his Growth Cause any Health Concerns?

Barron Trump stood tall at his father’s inauguration ceremony quite literally. The teenager left people shocked and made headlines for his height. President Donald Trump previously spoke about the reason behind his son’s sudden growth.

Barron Trump who has been kept away from the public eye, recently made an appearance at his father’s inauguration ceremony. Every move that the 18-year-old made was watched carefully by the media and people alike. His hair was another topic of discussion that was emphasised.

Netizens could not help but notice the teenager’s hair loss. Several brutally trolled him on X. “It looks like Barron Trump’s hairline is already receding. It’s getting thin up there. Apple and tree?” one comment read comparing the President’s hairline to his son.

Barron Trump already going bald. Nothing crueler in the world. pic.twitter.com/fDAfL4EqGL — Hempstead Tires (@HempsteadTirez) January 20, 2025

A hair specialist, Dr Gizem Seymenoglu gave her opinion on the matter recently. The expert revealed that Barron might be suffering from a condition that is similar to Donald Trump‘s. “I believe Barron is indeed suffering from hair loss much like his own father,” she shared with Longevita Hair Transplant. She also added that it is likely a genetic condition “inherited from either parent.”

Barron’s 6’7 stature is the second thing that caught attention. People even wondered if the teenager would grow even more given his age. Healthline.com notes that teenage boys could possibly grow a few inches taller even in their adulthood. So it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Barron were to grow to be 6’8. From a health perspective, there is currently no evidence that height growth in young adults will cause any health concerns.

Donald Trump gave the credit to Barron’s height to his eating plenty of food that his grandmother makes. “That’s how he got so tall; he only ate her food,” the President shared.

TRUMP ON BARRON: “He’s a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he’s a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy… And he does like politics. It’s sort of funny.” “He’ll tell me sometimes, ‘Dad, this is what you have to do.”pic.twitter.com/5mIIjcZJyB — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) October 28, 2024

The Republican also shared how he suggested to his son that he should go into basketball. “He said, well, ‘I like soccer, Dad,’ actually. I thought… at your height, I like basketball better, but you can’t talk them into everything,” the President said. Barron reportedly has a keen interest in the English Premier League.

The teenager’s appearance at the Inauguration ceremony had Trump fans rallying in support. Republicans started talking about Barron Trump being a promising candidate for President.

“This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it,” a user named Nick Sortor wrote on X. Another user noted that Barron is “born to lead.” Soon after the ceremony Trump started came up with the slogan, “Barron Trump President 2044.”

Supporters of Donald Trump even went as far as making merch for Barron’s campaign. Badges of the same are now up on sale on eBay. The teenager was also praised and called a “class act” after his interaction with Democrat leaders.

After Donald Trump was sworn in as the President of the United States, Barron caught everyone’s attention. The 18-year-old went over to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and wished them a “good day” while shaking their hands. This gesture earned Barron a lot of praise on social media. Netizens not only credited the teenager but also his parents for “raising him well.”