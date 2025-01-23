“He is Ginormous Timothée Chalamet”, Barron Trump Praised for His Good Looks and Height—Is a Basketball Career Ahead?

To say Barron Trump stood tall among guests at the inauguration would be an understatement.

During the inauguration of Donald Trump’s second term, the one face everyone literally “looked up to” was Barron Trump, the youngest son of the president.

Standing tall somewhere between 6 feet 7 inches to 6 feet 9 inches, Barron Trump stole the headlines and got some career advice, this time from actor Michael Rapaport. In a video posted on his social media, the actor expressed his joy over watching the inauguration ceremony of the 47th US president. However, what Michael Rapaport couldn’t stop gushing about was Baron Trump. He could hardly hide his glee over the “Big Body Barron Trump,” as he called him.

The 54-year-old actor advised young Trump that his future may not be in politics or real estate but on the hardwood floors of the basketball court. Michael Rapaport said that while the ceremony was amazing, it was “Big Body Barron Guy” who was all that glowed. He also called Barron Trump a 6 feet 8 inches, big body, sleek back hair, and a ginormous Timothée Chalamet.

He added that when he saw Barron Trump standing at the back, hulking over everyone, all he could think was how the Knicks should snatch him up. His suggestion to the Knicks was to sign him up for 10 days and see if he has what it takes to be a successful basketball player. He also said since Mitch Robertson is unlikely to come back anytime soon, Barron Trump could be his replacement and bring the Knick glory days back.

Actor Michael Rapaport suggests Knicks sign Barron Trump to a contract https://t.co/Dk4SKMEsOT — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 22, 2025

Talking about the Trump family, Michael Rapaport also quipped that looking at how tall Barron is and his stature, he definitely beat up his elder half brothers. The actor was sure that Barron stood his own in front of his brothers. Eric Trump and Don Jr. are in no way short guys, standing at 6’5” and 6′ 1″, but they have been “old” for some time now, and the younger sibling obviously had an “upper hand”.

The actor also credited the First Lady, Melania Trump for Barron’s health and height, saying she must have gotten him into jiu-jitsu.

Though Barron Trump might have gained everyone’s attention for his height, that is not the only thing he brings to the table. According to the president, Barron Trump has been instrumental in winning Gen Z votes. It was Barron who suggested he go on Joe Rogan’s show and other podcasts.

Donald Trump is definitely a proud father when it comes to Barron Trump. He attributes Barron’s growth spurt to his mother-in-law Amalia Knavs’s cooking. Trump said- that was all he ate. He had a proper home-cooked meal, and now he is all grown. Trump also hinted that he asked Barron to join the Basketball team in his school or college, but Barron was skeptical as he prefers soccer over other games.

Donald Trump was quick to quip that you can just tell them what to do but can’t make them do anything. Apparently, the most powerful man in the world also falls short in front of his teenage son.