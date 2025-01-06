Golden Globes 2025: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s PDA Moment Stuns Onlookers

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are smitten with each other and aren’t afraid to show it. The stars, who have been together for almost two years, were seen attending the 2025 Golden Globes together. A video clip of the two engaging in a rare moment of PDA went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shared a sweet moment at the Golden Globes award ceremony. In a video shared on X, the two were seen sharing a quick kiss as they sat at their table. The peck was quick and easy to miss but was caught on camera by a fan who attended the ceremony.

kylie jenner and timothée chalamet pic.twitter.com/fBh4XgYxLs — ؘ (@knddall) January 6, 2025



Another adorable moment that caught the fans’ eyes involved Kylie being her boyfriend’s personal paparazzi. A video posted on X showed the Wonka actor having a conversation with actress, Elle Fanning, who was seated at the same table.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan whipped out her camera to snap her boyfriend mid-conversation. Kylie was seen smiling fondly at the Dune star as she pointed the camera at him. She shared a brief smile with Fanning after putting her camera down.

Kylie Jenner taking a photo of Timothée Chalamet at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/04DibZpJZu — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 6, 2025

This isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo being supportive towards Timothée. The Kylie Cosmetics owner was seen attending the 2024 Golden Globes with her boyfriend around this time last year. The official Golden Globes X account shared a video of the stars deep in conversation and looking smitten in January 2024.

The two took the internet by storm when they were photographed kissing at the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony. Rumours about the two being linked romantically started in 2023. People Magazine reported on a possible involvement in April 2023. A source told the outlet that the stars were “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

The two publicly started dating in September 2023 and made their first public appearance at a Beyonce concert. Kylie and Timothée have been going steady ever since. People recently reported that Kylie introduced her boyfriend to her children not too long ago.

The 27-year-old star shares her two kids Stormi, 6 and Aire, 2 with her ex Travis Scott. “It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He’s part of the family now though,” the source revealed. Chalamet was introduced to the children as Kylie’s “friend” according to the source.

The insider also shared a few tidbits about Kylie and Timothée’s relationship. They revealed that the relationship dynamic between the two is “great” and “very easy.” They noted that the actor has been extremely “supportive of her priorities.” The source also revealed how the stars are “committed” to making the relationship work.

Kylie has not shied away from showing up to support her boyfriend at various events in the past. The star was seen attending Wonka’s L.A. and London premieres. When Jenner attended the 2023 Golden Globes to support Chalamet, the two were seen seated at their table even though they opted out from walking the red carpet together.