Kylie Jenner Shared Rare Photo With Son Aire — But It's His Hair That Stole the Spotlight

Kylie Jenner charmed her fans with a rare photo of her son Aire and his curly locks. The Kardashians star posed for a casual selfie inside a well-lit elevator while her two-year-old son photobombed her with his full head of brown hair on Saturday, November 23. She shared the adorable picture on Instagram with the caption, “A mother," per Hello!

In the snap, the mother of two rocked an off-duty outfit with grey sweatpants and a crop top paired with a black leather jacket and a pink crochet bucket hat. She pouted while holding up her phone to the mirror as her little son’s head peeked through one corner of the frame. Jenner shares her two kids, Stormi, 6, and Aire with her ex-boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott.

Earlier, the 27-year-old reality star, who founded the billion-dollar business, Kylie Cosmetics, opened up to British Vogue about feeling like a 'failure' for not naming his son properly earlier. “He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me,” she said. Jenner revealed that Aire went by a different name soon after he was born in February 2022 before she decided to change it a year later. “My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time," she admitted.

However, that was not the end of Aire’s name-changing escapades. Two weeks after his birth, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum changed her son’s name to Wolf. She officially announced it on her social media only to be retracted after a month. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” Jenner wrote in an update. She and Scott finally settled on the name Aire in June 2023. She blamed postpartum depression and the hormones for clouding her judgment at the time.

While Jenner, who has been dating Timothee Chalamet for a year, seems content with where she is now, she told Elle Magazine about her experience as a young mom. She said the first half of her twenties went by having children, evolving her personal style, and recovering from postpartum struggles. But now, at 27, she feels more confident and herself than ever. “It took me a year to feel like myself again,” Jenner said before recalling the changes her body had undergone amidst her pregnancies. Yet, the businesswoman has no qualms about her decisions, or the journeys she has been through and believes it all led her to where she is today.