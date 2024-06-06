How Timothée Chalamet Told Kylie Jenner He 'Loves' Her at the Golden Globes, Leaving Fans Stunned

On January 7, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, during the 2024 Golden Globes, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet looked cute together. As reported by The New York Post, fans of the couple are going crazy over claims that they said "I love yous" during the commercial break of Sunday's Beverly Hills awards presentation.

In a behind-the-scenes video that became popular on social media, the duo had a deep conversation before sharing a kiss. The video had no audio, but fans say that the couple spoke those key phrases to one another.

Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42Ofhi — yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) January 8, 2024

One fan wrote on Twitter, "I READ HER LIPS!!!! 'I love you'". Another user commented, "I was just saying to my friend how the Kardashians are over because nobody gives af if Kylie is dating Timothee… but I’m kind of happy they’re not in the spotlight because they’re kind of cute OMG." A third user wrote, "He said it and she said it back." A fourth user wrote, "I love them both individually, but honestly they both look happy, so I'm gonna be happy for them also."

went from bringing his mama to the golden globes to kylie jenner i cannot pic.twitter.com/Tt2VyzYGFf — kaylee (@dayaswft) January 8, 2024

Some viewers, meanwhile, were more certain that their relationship had to be a publicity stunt. One user wrote, "Oh c'mon... you KNOW they know the cameras on on them! It's ALL a performance." A second one commented, "Is this not a PR relationship?" A third user wrote, "ol they knew they were going to be filmed at that exact moment lol come on stop falling for PR relationships in 2024." A fourth one commented, "Of course they know the cameras on them that's the whole point."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Nine months after the two first spurred dating rumors, Jenner and Chalamet had a beautiful date night. Five months later, they attended Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop in Los Angeles for their first public appearance together. Additionally, they have been seen on occasions like the U.S. Open Men's Final.

While Chalamet donned a dark grey tee with a black hoodie and sunglasses, Jenner looked dapper in a black T-shirt and matching sunglasses while enjoying a Grey Goose Honey Deuce drink at the U.S. Open. Jenner whispered something in Chalamet's ear during the game in one picture, and the two were seen watching the event closely with other spectators in another.

#Oppenheimer walked away with some big wins, Lily Gladstone made history and Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had heads turning all night! THR is breaking down all your favorite moments from the 2024 #GoldenGlobes #THRNews pic.twitter.com/HvZndeQpUk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

According to a People insider, Jenner and Chalamet are quite happy to be dating, with the mother of two referring to the actor as her 'boyfriend.' The source told the online publication that the 'incredibly happy' pair is 'supportive' of each other's jobs.

The insider also added, "They both try to attend important events for each other." Chalamet, in particular, 'especially thinks she is an amazing mom' and is 'in awe of everything she is accomplishing.' The source added, "He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed, and focused. Her family loves him.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 8, 2024. It has since been updated.