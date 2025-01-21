Barron Trump is Going Bald at 18! And Twitter is Having a Field Day Over it

Barron Trump was present as tall as a mountain at his father’s 47th Presidential inaugural ceremony. Standing at 6’7, he was definitely the attraction. His father, Donald Trump, is now the 47th President of the United States and the 18-year-old business student resembles his father in a lot of aspects.

At the 2025 inauguration, Barron was seen with an unusual orange tan much like his father. However, his height and tan were not the only things in common with his father according to the people. Many people noticed that the 18-year-old has a receding hairline and as you know it, they rushed to strengthen the balding conspiracies. Let’s take a look at it.

One user pointed out Barron Trump’s receding hairline highlighting it saying, “I’m watching @realDonaldTrump’s 2025 inauguration. And it looks like Barron Trump’s hairline is already receding. It’s getting thin up there. Apple and tree?” As the internet would have it, it came into notice and the mockery began.

I’m watching @realDonaldTrump‘s 2025 inauguration. And it looks like Barron Trump’s hairline is already receding. It’s getting thin up there. Apple and tree? pic.twitter.com/22Vqkhlhih — Gert Fransen (@_gertfransen_) January 20, 2025

An X user wrote, “Barron Trump already going bald. Nothing crueler in the world.” Another user said, “Happy I’m not the only person who noticed it. A balding Barron is gonna stop all those right wing obsession about him being the heir apparent lol.” One more X user said, “Barron is going bald, can see his scalp. Hairline is too sharp.”

Happy I’m not the only person who noticed it. A balding Barron is gonna stop all those right wing obsession about him being the heir apparent lol. — Onyx Aurelius (@OnyxAurelius) January 20, 2025

The reactions kept flowing in. One person wrote, “whoever let #barrontrump slick his hair back for #InaugurationDay did him dirty.” An X user tweeted, “Baron Trump is losing his hair already, that slick back ain’t hiding shit.” Another person said, “It’s really bad, and I am shocked that Trump let this be his photo because you can actually see his bald spot.”

This funnily reminds the audience of the 2018 clip of Donald Trump’s wig flying halfway through as he was boarding his plane. As the new President was boarding his plane, the wind blew his wig exposing his bald scalp. In the noticeable combover, people’s speculations about Barron Trump’s baldness led to them thinking of the infamous wig incident. Despite this, he was received warmly by the audience as he embraced the crowd.

Donald Trump’s hair came UNGLUED earlier this week, exposing bald scalp. pic.twitter.com/yYQgAEZibB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 7, 2018

Throughout the event, Barron Trump was surrounded by Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump. However, there was a moment when he stood right behind the presidential podium hinting at a possible career in politics, following in his father’s footsteps. His contribution to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign was notable.

During his speech, Donald Trump credited his youngest son with the youth vote. As per 9News, Trump said, “He knew the youth vote… he said, ‘Dad, you’ve got to go out, do Joe Rogan, do these guys. And we did. We did. Joe Rogan was great. They were all great, right? He understood the market.” Barron Trump is currently studying at New York University and has a long way ahead of him.