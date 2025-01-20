President-elect Donald Trump, who is on a pursuit to make America great again, has taken his role quite seriously. Amidst his constant efforts to create a creative and robust election campaign, followed by witty slogans and controversial political jabs to boost his PR image and stay in the limelight, he has now introduced a new cryptocurrency token called $TRUMP. This has sparked a new frenzy in the digital world.

“My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Furthermore, as per MSN reports, Trump’s former aide Anthony Scaramucci said Trump’s meme coin is ‘Idi Amin-level’ corruption. Idi Amin was a Ugandan dictator who was ousted in 1979 for corruption. “The Trump meme coin stuff is bad for the industry. Don’t delude yourself. It’s Idi Amin-level corruption,” he added.

The currency, which has been claimed to be the ‘Official Trump Meme,’ embodies Trump’s message of ‘winning’ and quickly gained traction, soaring by over 300% within hours of its launch. While people remain curious about who must be the brainchild behind this fabulous idea, reports suggest that Donald Trump’s youngest son and a self-proclaimed crypto enthusiast, Barron Trump, is the person behind it.

Donald Trump has previously spoken about his son’s strong insight into cryptocurrency, leading many to believe that Barron may have been involved in the creation of the token. Barron Trump is said to hold a position as a ‘DeFi Visionary’ at the Trump-backed crypto venture, World Liberty Financial. The youngster, who grew up amidst the spotlight, has maintained a relatively private life.

After spending his early years in New York City, Barron moved to Washington, D.C., when his father became president in 2017. Unlike Donald’s older children, who played active roles in their father’s political career, Barron kept a low profile and concentrated on his studies. He graduated from high school in 2024 and enrolled at New York University, where he continues to reside at Trump Tower while pursuing his interests, including cryptocurrency.

From what is known, $TRUMP was launched under CIC Digital LLC, an affiliate of the Trump Organization, and $TRUMP’s launch coincides with Donald Trump’s inauguration in the White House on January 20, 2025. Reports from Financial Express claim that he aims to issue executive orders backing the cryptocurrency industry and potentially establish a Bitcoin reserve. Trump is positioning himself as a pro-crypto president.

Meanwhile, it’s not known whether $TRUMP has any association with World Liberty Financial either. Yet, in promoting the meme coin, Trump told supporters to “Have Fun!” The website selling the tokens says they are meant as expressions of support and not an investment opportunity.

The official swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump’s second term will take place at noon ET (1700 GMT). As per the NDTV Times, he is then expected to deliver an inaugural address, laying out his plans for the next four years. Stay tuned for more updates on his inaugural ceremony.