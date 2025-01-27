Barron Trump might have the same ‘genetic condition’ as Donald Trump

Barron Trump recently made a rare appearance at his father’s inauguration ceremony. The teenager, who is known to stay out of the public eye, was brutally trolled by netizens for his “thinning hair.” A medical expert recently opened up about how the 18-year-old could be suffering through the same genetic condition as his father, Donald Trump.

Barron stole the spotlight several times during Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. The 18-year-old’s interaction with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden caught people’s eye. Barron was seen making his way to greet both Democrats.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman later shared that Barron said “G’day to you sir,” to Biden as he shook his hand. “Ma’am, good day,” he said to Kamala as he greeted her. The teenager was repeatedly praised for being “classy” for his behavior. Many netizens also noted that he was “raised well by his parents.”

Barron’s first public appearance in a while wasn’t all pleasant. The 18-year-old also got body-shamed by trolls online. They claimed that the teenager had already started “balding.”

“I’m watching @realDonaldTrump’s 2025 inauguration. And it looks like Barron Trump’s hairline is already receding. It’s getting thin up there. Apple and tree?” one netizen wrote on X.

Dr Gizem Seymenoglu, who is a hair loss specialist, revealed that Barron could have inherited a genetic condition. “I believe Barron is indeed suffering from hair loss much like his own father,” the expert told Longevita Hair Transplant.

Seymenoglu stated the reason behind the teenager’s hair thinning to be androgenetic alopecia or pattern hair loss. “Which is primarily a genetic condition that can be inherited from either parent,” she added.

I’m watching @realDonaldTrump‘s 2025 inauguration. And it looks like Barron Trump’s hairline is already receding. It’s getting thin up there. Apple and tree? pic.twitter.com/22Vqkhlhih — Gert Fransen (@_gertfransen_) January 20, 2025

The expert also noted that the father and son duo seem to be suffering a female pattern hair loss and not a male pattern. In the former hair loss occurs all over the scalp. “Their hairlines haven’t exactly receded, which is typical of this type of hair loss,” Gizem added.

She also shared that the male pattern hair loss typically causes the hair loss to start with a receding hairline. The expert noted that stress is a factor that plays a major part in the condition. “Stress could be further contributing to Barron’s hair loss, given that he is still a teenager, albeit a very high profile one who has just been thrust into the spotlight as the son of the President,” the specialist concluded.

Donald, Melania and Barron Trump walk into their new home, The White House. This is Winning 🇺🇸 I hope this offends every Liberal on 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/mEaQfwnon5 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 21, 2025

Barron certainly isn’t just an ordinary teenager anymore, given the fact that his father is now the President of the United States. It seems like his mother Melania and the 18-year-old himself are aware of the fact. Melania recently opened up about how Barron is doing at his university.

“He loves his classes and his professors,” she shared. The First Lady also acknowledged how “strong” her son is and realised the position he is in. “He knows that he’s in a different position than other children,” she added. Another source told People that Barron is well-liked by his peers and professors alike. “He’s really popular with the ladies,” the insider added.