“Barron is Our Next President” — Internet Responds to Barron Trump’s Demeanor During Trump’s Inauguration

Barron Trump has been garnering much attention lately. Especially after his father’s inauguration, he had been constantly in the news, sometimes for his name’s true meaning, sometimes for his height. In particular, many have been curious about his future in politics following his surprising encounter with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at Donald Trump‘s inauguration for the second term.

“This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it,” Nick Sortor wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after Barron’s handshakes with the former president and former VP. During his father’s inauguration day, the live TV caught the youngest first son approaching the pair with a gentle smile. Surprising the crowd, he shook hands with Biden, followed by Harris.

Conservatives and other social media users couldn’t help but praise Barron for this “classy act.” The inauguration clip instantly went viral on X, leading to curiosity about his future. Many speculated that he has the perfect personality to launch a political career in the future.

Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it. pic.twitter.com/wzT10qf7F0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2025

Meanwhile, others pondered on what he whispered to Biden during their brief encounter, noting that the former president’s face changed instantly. Some people joked on social media that the first son said, “you forgot to pardon yourself.” As the buzz over their exchange grew, a new clip surfaced, showing them from a completely different angle. Many pointed out that Barron, in fact, didn’t whisper to Biden; rather, he was greeting Harris. Due to the angle at which it was captured, it looked different.

“you forgot to Pardon yourself” — Vicesrus (@vicesrus) January 24, 2025

Barron Trump is being seen in public more than ever after his father’s re-election. He actively took part in the inaugural festivities on January 20. In the morning, the 18-year-old NYU freshman attended the church service at St. John’s. Later in the day, he took part in the parade as well.

The crowd erupted in cheers when the live TV spotted him at the Captial One Arena’s Jumbotron. As the camera panned to him, President Trump formally introduced himself to the crowd. “Then I have a very tall son named Barron. Has anyone ever heard of him?” he said as his supporters filled the hall with loud applause.

The youngest first son took over the cue and warmly waved to the crowd. He also raised his fist just like his father did back in July after the shocking first assassination attempt.

Barron Trump was a standout at the inauguration. I think he’s going to grow into his role as a public figure. The crowd loved him.#BarronTrump #Barron #zelena pic.twitter.com/KyI04HTD4a — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) January 25, 2025

“He knew the youth vote. You know we won the youth voted by 36 points,” Trump boasted like a proud dad. The president gave his youngest son the credit for encouraging him to join podcasts. He admitted that it helped him reach for the young voters for a change.

Overall, Barron Trump has been enjoying the newfound spotlight lately, with more people taking an interest in the 18-year-old college’s future.

Meanwhile, on January 20, Donald Trump formally returned to office for the second term. He kicked off by signing over 42 executive orders. And memoranda. He also answered some media questions for roughly an hour after delivering three big speeches.