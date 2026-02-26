“Asking for a Friend” – Mary Trump Takes a Subtle Jab at Uncle Donald Trump

Not a day goes by without Mary Trump taking a subtle swipe at her uncle and President Donald Trump. In her fresh jab, the author and psychologist used a dash of sarcasm in her latest X entry. On Thursday, Mary Trump wrote on X, “Just want to make sure: Only people NOT mentioned in the Epstein files will be forced to testify, right? Asking for a ‘friend’.”

Mary Trump’s post came just hours after Hillary Clinton’s deposition on Thursday. Hillary Clinton also shared a written statement in which she said she doesn’t recall ever encountering late financier and convicted s– offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Just want to make sure: Only people NOT mentioned in the Epstein files will be forced to testify, right? Asking for a “friend.” — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 26, 2026

Netizens were quick to connect the dots from Mary’s post to Donald Trump. “More for an uncle,” an X user wrote. Another netizen wrote, “Correct. I think on Monday they will be deposing random Uber driver.”

Coming back to Mary Trump, just earlier this month, she coined a new nickname for her uncle in a social media post. She wrote, “Many people have told me I should change my last name, but instead, Donald should change his. “Donald Epstein” has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?”

Many people have told me I should change my last name, but instead, Donald should change his. “Donald Epstein” has a nice ring to it, don’t you think? — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 17, 2026

Mary Trump and uncle Donald have been involved in a very public and a very bitter feud. This week, Mary took a swipe at the President’s State of the Union in a series of X posts. Ahead of the ceremony, she posted, “Here’s all you need to know about tomorrow night’s State of the Union: Donald is going to lie brazenly, egregiously, desperately, and often. Don’t watch it.” Post the event, she followed it up with another post that read, “Republicans applauding Donald’s claims that they’re irrelevant and powerless during the State of the Union is quite the self-own.”

Mary Trump, who has never shied away from publicly slamming her uncle, recently mocked him for his AI-generated video. Post Team USA men’s hockey gold win at this year’s Winter Olympics in Milan, Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video clip on Truth Social, in which he is seen headlining the team to Olympic gold. Mocking the viral and widely slammed video, Mary Trump wrote on X, “Jesus – even AI-generated hockey-playing Donald can’t drink water properly.”

Donald and Mary Trump have a history of a long rift. However, in an interview earlier this year, Mary had revealed that she once used to work for Donald Trump. “It wasn’t until I was quite a bit older, in my early twenties, that Donald and I started spending time together. He weirdly asked me to ghostwrite his second book,” she recalled in an interview with Monocle.

The two worked together for a very brief window. “It ended up not working out,” said Mary Trump, adding, “He gave me a desk in the back office of Trump Tower, and I had to try to put together some kind of narrative by talking to other people. I was there for a few months, and we chatted every day, but what I recognized was that he didn’t seem to do any work – ever.”

Mary Trump is a psychologist and the author of books such as Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man and Who Could Ever Love You, which happens to be her latest memoir.