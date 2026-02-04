As More Epstein Files Were Released, JD Vance Claims Trump Was Not Close to Financier

The Jeffrey Epstein case continues to make headlines with the latest release of more than 3 million documents. The release includes emails allegedly sent by Elon Musk and Bill Gates to the late, disgraced financier, as well as compromising photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Trump’s friendship with Epstein has been a key talking point in the investigation, with photographs and other evidence suggesting the president had a close relationship with him.

However, Trump and his administration have repeatedly maintained that he was not deeply involved with Epstein. After initially downplaying their relationship, Trump later acknowledged that the two were friends but claimed he cut ties with Epstein in 2004, before the financier was accused and convicted of s-x trafficking.

Read “JD Vance Says Epstein Files Reveal an ‘Incestuous Nature to America’s Elites,’ but Claims Trump Is ‘Outside of the Social Circle’” on SmartNews: https://t.co/ffWwMZA7ev — Large Hadron Collider (@HadronLarge) February 4, 2026

Now, following the release of the latest batch of files, Vice President JD Vance has come forward to voice his support and argue that, despite being powerful and wealthy like others named in the Epstein files, Trump is fundamentally different. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Vance said, “President Trump is very much outside of the social circle.”

He added, “He knows a lot of these people. He certainly has similar wealth and power. But he never really was friendly with Epstein in a way that a lot of these other people were. I think that it just shows there’s an incestuous nature to America’s elites, and it’s pretty gross. And, a lot of people, I think, it reflects very poorly on them.”

It should be noted that the images released by the House Oversight Committee do not only show Trump with Epstein but also feature him with several women whose faces were blurred. Another photo showed a cartoonized version of the president’s face on a set of ‘Trump co–oms’ offered for sale.

Despite the release of these images, Trump and his administration have continued to criticize Democrats and other political opponents. In a statement, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, “The Democrat hoax against President Trump has been repeatedly debunked and the Trump Administration has done more for Epstein’s victims than Democrats ever have by repeatedly calling for transparency, releasing thousands of pages of documents, and calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friend.”

Remember when Epstein paid a fortune to get cement trucks expedited to his island before the expose on him was released by the Miami Herald? The latest email dump prove he was spending a bunch of money to “renovate” the property. Just go into the Epstein files and search “Carmix” pic.twitter.com/gfh0AfQIrW — Elusive (@TheElusiveOne17) February 3, 2026

Jackson further added, “It’s time for the media to stop regurgitating Democrat talking points and start asking Democrats why they wanted to hang around Epstein after he was convicted.”

While Trump’s cabinet members keep defending him and the President himself keeps denying being aware of any wrongdoing by Epstein, the evidence that has come to light makes his stance unbelievable.

With the release of the new files, new information has also come forth, but the subsequent action plan regarding the perpetrators on the island remains unclear. The Justice Department had missed the previous deadline of releasing all the files, and even with the release of the new batch of files, advocates have claimed that there are documents that are being withheld.