Epstein Assistant Told FBI How Melania Met Donald Trump — and It Challenges the Couple’s Story

A former assistant to Jeffrey Epstein told the FBI that he personally introduced Donald Trump to Melania Trump, according to newly released Justice Department documents.

The entire controversy has taken a big leap after the U.S. Department of Justice released 11,000 files related to Jeffrey Epstein, adding to a massive dump in December 2025.

The claim about Trump and Melania appears in a heavily redacted FBI record from 2019, created shortly after Epstein’s arrest on federal child s– trafficking charges. He was allegedly running an exploitative racket filled with underage girls.

Before he could testify, he died under mysterious circumstances in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019, and his death was ruled a suicide.

The late New York native built powerful connections over time, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, whose creepy images and videos have also resurfaced as a part of the released files.

Meanwhile, The Daily Beast reported that the woman who testified during an interview with FBI agents and federal prosecutors under a proffer agreement, meaning she was required to tell the truth in exchange for limited immunity. The woman was reportedly a former model who worked as Epstein’s assistant from 2005 to 2006.

In the document, the woman alleged that Epstein connected Melania Trump with Donald Trump through Paolo Zampolli, a modeling agent who later became closely associated with Donald Trump. She reportedly spent a good amount of time traveling with Epstein.

Back in the early 2000s, Trump was the typical charming, rich and well-known name in the real estate business and often attended the elite parties.

The DOJ file states that Epstein introduced Melania to Trump while Zampolli was involved in business dealings with Epstein related to modeling agencies. Melania began modeling at age 16 and posed for Slovenian fashion photographer Stane Jerko. She moved to New York in 1996.

Moreover, several lines of released text were redacted before continuing: “ZEMPOLI was trying to buy Elite Models with EPSTEIN. EPSTEIN introduced MELANIA TRUMP to DONALD TRUMP.”

The claim directly contradicts the long-standing public account of how the Trumps met. Both Donald and Melania Trump have consistently said they bumped into each other at a club in New York called KitKat in 1998, a version that Melania Trump recounts in her 2024 memoir with the same name.

“I saw my friend wave at someone behind me. When I turned around, I noticed a man and an attractive blonde woman approaching us,” she wrote. “‘Hi. I’m Donald Trump,’ the man said when he reached my table.

‘Nice to meet you.’ I recognized the name, and I knew he was a businessman or celebrity, but not much else. He put his hand out to shake mine.”

“‘Hello,’ I replied. ‘I’m Melania.’ His eyes filled with curiosity and interest, and, seizing the opportunity, he took the seat next to mine and started a conversation.”

The document further claimed that the woman mentioned here was both a victim of abuse and an assistant in the situation. One account she also claimed about the “being tearful in the car” after the late pe–phile “took a ‘vibrating thing’ and rubbed it on her.”

Zampolli, who has long been credited with introducing the couple, is currently a State Department special envoy and has denied Epstein’s involvement, just like Trump, who stated that Epstein “had nothing to do” with his relationship with Melania.

Since the files were released, a lot of details have been exposed, as people are deeply invested in the stories, and all readers are asking is what’s next?