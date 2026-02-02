Donald Trump Claims New DOJ Files Prove “Lying” Author Conspired With Jeffrey Epstein

The sprawling investigation into the life and crimes of Jeffrey Epstein has long shadowed the American political landscape, but on Monday, President Donald Trump attempted to turn the massive evidentiary record into a weapon against his accusers.

In a jagged, early-morning statement issued from his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump seized on the latest release of Department of Justice files to allege a conspiracy between the deceased s-x offender and Michael Wolff, the journalist whose chronicling of the Trump White House has frequently drawn the administration’s ire.

The President’s outburst marks a significant escalation in his long-running feud with Wolff, occurring just days after the Justice Department released a staggering trove of documents—over three million pages of bureaucratic memory, unverified tips, and flight manifests—that have reignited public scrutiny of Trump’s past associations.

Trump is mentioned 32,000 times in The Epstein Files!#TrumpAndEpstein abused, assaulted, trafficked and raped tween girls!!! It’s time for justice! pic.twitter.com/uz7gXFyA52 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 2, 2026

“Not only wasn’t I friendly with Jeffrey Epstein but, based upon information that has just been released by the Department of Justice, Epstein and a SLEAZEBAG lying ‘author’ named Michael Wolff, conspired in order to damage me and/or my Presidency,” Donald Trump wrote.

The POTUS did not cite specific page numbers or documents to support the conspiracy claim, but his anger appears rooted in the sheer volume of the release. A New York Times analysis of the dump, published Sunday, identified more than 5,300 files containing over 38,000 references to Trump and his family. Included in these archives are raw, unvetted accusations of sexual abuse, which remain unproven but politically radioactive.

Donald Trump’s strategy was to pivot immediately to the offensive, framing the document dump not as a vulnerability but as proof of political persecution.

Here’s Donald Trump partying with the biggest pedophile in American history, Jeffrey Epstein.

Is that who you want protecting your sisters & daughters? #LolitaExpress pic.twitter.com/cAa5c93z2B — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) November 3, 2024

“So much for the Radical Left’s hope against hope, some of whom I’ll be suing,” he warned. He sought to draw a sharp line between his own conduct and that of his political rivals, claiming, “Unlike so many people that like to ‘talk’ trash, I never went to the infested Epstein island but, almost all of these Crooked Democrats, and their Donors, did.”

However, the documentary record provided by the Justice Department offers a starker reality than the President’s denials suggest. While Donald Trump has long insisted he never flew on Epstein’s private jet, the flight logs released in the “new tranche” of files tell a different story.

The records confirm that Trump was a passenger on Epstein’s aircraft at least eight times in the 1990s. More troubling for the White House, four of those flights included Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime confidante and convicted co-conspirator, as a fellow passenger.

The tension between the President and Wolff is not merely rhetorical; it is actively litigious. Late last year, First Lady Melania Trump threatened to sue the author over remarks linking her to the Epstein saga. Wolff, rather than retreating, filed a countersuit in October, claiming he possesses hours of interviews with Epstein that could shed light on the Trumps’ relationship with the financier.

Donald Trump’s Monday threat to sue Wolff personally opens a new front in this legal war, suggesting the administration is prepared to use the courts to challenge the narrative taking shape in the press.

As the Department of Justice continues to process the millions of pages left behind by Epstein’s operation, the files serve as a persistent, low-grade fever for the presidency. While Trump has not been officially accused of any crime, the sheer density of his presence in the Epstein archive—and the confirmed reality of the flight logs—ensures that the topic remains a central, volatile element of his tenure.