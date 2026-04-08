Human Interest

Artemis II Astronauts Reveal Moon Mission Playlist — and it’s Full of Space-Themed Hits

Published on: April 8, 2026 at 3:32 PM ET

From “Rocket Man” to “Here Comes the Sun,” music helped power morale during humanity’s return to deep space

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Artemis II astronauts song play list revealed.
Artemis II astronauts started each day with a song during historic moon mission. (Image Source: @NASA)

“This little mascot is going to space!”

“The world is behind you. 

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