Human Interest

Artemis II Astronauts Get Teary-Eyed as Moon Crater Named after Commander’s Late Wife

Published on: April 7, 2026 at 2:51 PM ET

Crew honors a fallen loved one while breaking a decades-old distance record during historic lunar mission.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Artemis II astronauts name moon crater.
Artemis II astronauts tear up when naming moon crater for crew member's lost loved one. (Image Source: X, @NASA)

Wiseman’s wife died of cancer in 2020.

“A number of years ago, we started this journey in our close-knit astronaut family, and we lost a loved one. And there’s a feature in a really neat place on the moon,” Hansen said to mission control. “At certain times … we will be able to see this from Earth. And so we lost a loved one, her name is Carroll, the spouse of Reid, the mother of Katie and Ellie,” Jeremy Hansen continued. “And it’s a bright spot on the moon — and we would like to call it Carroll.”

Commander Reid Wiseman was seen hugging Hansen.

NASA reported that the crew “made their closest approach” to the Moon at 7 p.m. local time, “flying at about 4,067 miles above the surface,” before later reaching the mission’s farthest distance from Earth.

“As they flew over the Moon’s far side, the crew photographed and described terrain features including impact craters, ancient lava flows, and surface cracks and ridges formed as the Moon slowly evolved over time,” NASA said. “They also noted differences in color, brightness and texture, which provide clues that help scientists understand the composition and history of the lunar surface.”

The Artemis II team also witnessed both an “Earthset”—when Earth disappears below the Moon’s horizon—and an “Earthrise” as the Orion spacecraft reemerged from behind the lunar far side.

The Artemis II astronauts are now on their return journey to Earth. According to NASA, Orion is expected to exit the Moon’s “lunar sphere of influence” at approximately 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

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